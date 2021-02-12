Briscoe Finishes 15th in Duel No. 2

Race Recap:

● Chase Briscoe started 11th and immediately raced his HighPoint.com Ford Mustang into the top-10 in the opening laps of the second Duel at Daytona.

● The HighPoint.com driver moved up the track to lead the top lane on lap eight and advanced to the sixth position. Two laps later Briscoe was hung out of the pack and dropped back to 17th.

● Briscoe reentered the top-10 on lap 23, reporting to the team that his HighPoint.com Ford was “really loose on entry.”

● On lap 37 while running in the 11th position, Briscoe made a move to the inside lane in preparation for a green-flag pit stop. His HighPoint.com Mustang snapped loose, causing Briscoe to spin midpack and resulting in damage to the front end of his Ford.

● He pitted twice during the ensuing caution for fresh tires, fuel and damage repair and returned to the track in 18th place on the lead lap.

● Briscoe pitted twice during the final 23 laps for additional repairs and ultimately crossed the finish line in the 15th position, two laps down.

Notes:

● Drivers earning odd-numbered positions from Wednesday’s pole qualifying session were assigned to the first Duel race. Drivers earning even-numbered positions from pole qualifying competed in the second Duel race. The starting positions for each Duel race were based on qualifying times.

● This was Briscoe’s first appearance in the Duel. He is competing for rookie-of-the-year honors in 2021.

● Briscoe will start 30th in the Daytona 500. This will be his first appearance in the Daytona 500.

Chase Briscoe, driver of the No. 14 HighPoint.com Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing:

“I feel like I learned a lot in the early part of the race, getting to be in the draft with those guys and seeing how they all race in the pack. We were just too loose, and when I tried to get to the bottom, it spun on me. I hate that these guys will have some extra work to do now, but I know they’ll have our HighPoint.com Mustang ready to go for Sunday.”

Next Up:

The 63rd running of the Daytona 500 takes place at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday with live coverage provided by FOX and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.