Fanaply and JTG Daugherty Racing Continue Innovative Digital Collectible Partnership

Today JTG Daugherty Racing announced an extension of its partnership with Fanaply - the leading digital collectibles marketplace - as its Official Digital Collectibles Partner to create limited-edition digital collectibles for their drivers commemorating each race of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season. The first digital collectibles featuring JTG Daugherty Racing drivers Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Ryan Preece launched today for fans just in time for the Daytona 500 and will be available via Fanaply’s website at:

https://fanaply.com/category/ ricky-stenhouse-jr

https://fanaply.com/category/ ryan-preece

“We are always looking for new and innovative ways to build engagement with our fans,” Tad Geschickter, JTG Daugherty Racing team owner said. “We miss seeing our fans at the race track. Having Fanaply create digital collectibles of our drivers Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Ryan Preece is another great way for us to stay connected safely with our fan base and build excitement as we kick off our 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season.”

Each weekend of the race season, fans will have the opportunity to collect a limited-edition digital trading card from both car No. 47 of Ricky Stenhouse Jr, and car No. 37 of Ryan Preece.

Once fans claim each exclusive collectible, they can add them to their Google Pay or Apple Wallet for use at future live events, share the collectible on their social media channels with friends and family, and potentially earn perks and rewards in the future.

“We do miss seeing our fans and hope this provides another safe way to engage with them until everyone is back at the race track,” Stenhouse said. “And, Fanaply is known for capturing cool moments with these digital collectibles and that’s exciting to me to be able to provide that to our fans.”

“I agree with Ricky,” Preece said. “They are limited-edition and that’s one of the things that makes them special because once they’re gone, they’re gone for good.’”

To expand, Fanaply’s non-fungible-tokens (NFTs) offer fans a way to build a collection around the drivers, events, and moments they are passionate about. Their blockchain-based technology ensures digital scarcity and gives fans true digital ownership over each collectible within their collection.

“JTG Daugherty Racing, its leadership and their amazing drivers are the perfect partner to launch our NFT’s with,” Grant Dexter, CEO of Fanaply, said. “As we expand from music into sports and entertainment, partnering with a team who are hyper focused on creating new value, engagement and interactivity for their fans was crucial to us. And having amazing sponsors who are a fundamental part of the overall experience to help enable those opportunities for the fans is exciting. We’re thrilled to be working with Tad and his amazing team.”

JTG Racing PR