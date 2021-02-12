Harvick Finishes Third in Daytona Duel

Race Recap:

● Kevin Harvick started and finished third.

● The No. 4 Busch Light #TheCrew Ford Mustang held its relative position in the top-three from the drop of the green flag.

● Harvick bided his time running third in a single-file line at the front of the pack before moving to the high line and getting help from behind to take the lead for the first time on lap 12.

● Harvick maintained his position at the front of the high line that was overtaken by the low line of cars on lap 16. He was briefly able to retake the lead on lap 18, then held his position in the top-five until moving to the low line on lap 33 in preparation for his pit stop.

● Harvick took the lead once again, this time at the front of the low line of cars, on lap 34, just before a multicar accident brought out the caution flag on lap 37.

● Pit lane opened on lap 38 and Harvick pitted from the lead for a fuel-only stop and to take tape off the grille. He said his Busch Light #TheCrew Ford felt really good, but that it got pretty hot when he was pushing. He restarted second when the race went back to green on lap 41.

● Now running the low line, Harvick fell back to eighth by lap 44 and maintained his position.

● Having found his way back into the top line, Harvick was able to move back into the top-five by lap 50, then reached the top-three two laps later and was back in the lead on lap 54, still running the top line.

● The second caution flag of the race waved on lap 58 for another multicar accident, with Harvick having fallen back to sixth place. He reported his Mustang continued to feel good, but that he still had temperature issues whenever he pushed too hard for too long.

● Harvick restarted sixth on lap 61 for the green-white-checkered finish and picked up three positions over the final two laps.

Notes:

● Drivers earning odd-numbered positions from Wednesday’s pole qualifying session were assigned to the first Duel race. Drivers earning even-numbered positions from pole qualifying competed in the second Duel race. The starting positions for each Duel race were based on qualifying times.

● Harvick led four times for 11 laps in his Duel race.

● Harvick scored eight regular-season points. Only the top-10 finishers in each Duel were awarded regular-season points.

● Harvick will start eighth in the Daytona 500. He won the 2007 Daytona 500.

Next Up:

The 63rd running of the Daytona 500 takes place at 2:30 p.m. ET Sunday with live coverage provided by FOX and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

TSC PR