RCR Post Race Report - Duels

"What a way to capitalize on our Duel and show what our No. 3 Bass Pro Shops / TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE can do! I was talking to my spotter, Brandon Benesch, about having the No. 4 car behind us on the final restart since he had been pushing well all night. I knew he had another Ford behind him though, so it was going to be tough. I made a decent block down the backstretch and got a big push after that. I knew the No. 23 was going to try to block me as we came to the line but I just whipped the wheel, and it all worked out. It's going to be a great feeling rolling off Sunday up near the front row, and I'm hopeful we can have a similar result that evening for Bass Pro Shops, Tracker Off Road, Dow, Coca-Cola, Get Biofuel, BetMGM, Breztri (budesonide/glycopyrrolate/ formoterol fumarate), WorkRise, Huk, Chevrolet, and all of our partners."