Joey Gase and RWR Announce DAYTONA 500 Partners

Joey Gase and Rick Ware Racing are proud to announce their 2021 Daytona 500 partner line up for the #53 car. You will see Page Construction, FOX NATION, Eternal Fan, THE LEGACY CHARITABLE FUND and Sandwich Man Racing Sports Memorabilia on the #53 Ford Mustang.



“I am very excited to be bring back three of our same partners from the 2020 Daytona 500 in Page Construction, Eternal Fan and The LEGACY CHARITABLE FUND PLUS at least two brand new partners in FOX NATION and Sandwich Man Racing Memorabilia,” said Gase. “It’s so cool to be able to represent both big international businesses like FOX NATION and small mom and pops businesses like Sandwich Man Racing Sports Memorabilia. That is something you don’t see too much of anymore unfortunately. Be sure to use the discount code JGase500 to receive 15% off purchases over $60 at Sandwich Man Racing Sports Memorabilia.”



This will be Gase’s 3rd start in the Daytona 500. His first was in 2017 where he was the highest finishing rookie in the race of 23rd and in 2020 with Rick Ware Racing where he also finished 23rd.



First practice for the Daytona 500 starts tomorrow at 12:05pm EST on FS1 and the Daytona 500 is at 2:30pm EST on February 14th live on FOX!



Page Construction has been servicing the greater Kansas City and surrounding states since 2005, specializing in home and commercial repair and remodel. From the small home improvement projects to multi-family complexes their trained professionals have the skills and expertise for any project.



http://www.pagekc.com



Fox Nation is an entertaining streaming service brought to you by FOX News that you can watch anytime on any device with 1000’s of hours of original shows.



The Legacy Charitable Fund was founded in 2014 with the purpose of providing donors maximum flexibility with their philanthropic desires. The Legacy Charitable Fund offers many of the advantages that are important to donors – investment growth, when to donate, how much to donate, and where to donate – and all of this can be done with a single contribution to The Legacy Charitable Fund. The Legacy Charitable Fund is an IRS approved non-profit 501(c)(3) donor advised fund.



Eternal Fan was created to provide a better way for fans to celebrate the passion that they have for sports and the places where they experienced positive shared memories. Eternal Fan’s customized Fan Memories programs are transforming traditions by creating legacies for people to celebrate their sporting lives for generations to come. Fan Memories Programs are currently available at Richmond Raceway as well as an ever-increasing discussion on other venues.



Sandwich Man Racing Sports Memorabilia is a family and veteran owned company that sells NASCAR diecasts and is beginning to branch out into various sports merchandise as it rapidly grows in popularity. Even though it is a young company, it has managed to gain thousands of followers on social media and run a successful webshop. Sandwich Man Racing believes in top notch products and customer service. As fellow sports lovers, they strive for a fun buying experience for everyone. Sandwich Man Racing is excited to team up with Joey Gase and offer fans discount code JGase500 for 15% off purchases over $60.

Joey Gase PR