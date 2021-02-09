Chevrolet Will Set the Pace at Daytona with 1370 Total Horsepower

Chevrolet will pace all three NASCAR national touring series races this weekend at Daytona International Speedway. Each season-opening race will be paced by a different Chevrolet model powered by a distinct variant of Chevy’s famed 6.2L small block V-8 engine with ties to Chevrolet Cup Series racing engines. Chevrolet's three pace vehicles will produce a cumulative 1370 horsepower.



The mid-engine Corvette Stingray coupe will serve as the pace car for the renowned Daytona 500 on Sunday, Feb. 14. At the heart of Corvette is a LT2 V-8, visible through the rear glass hatch, which produces 495 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque when equipped with the Z51 performance package – the most horsepower and torque for any entry Corvette.



Also pacing the field this weekend:



• Silverado 1500 RST in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series’ NextEra Energy 250 at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, Feb. 12

• Camaro SS 1LE in the Xfinity Series’ Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 13



Chevy MyWay gives race fans more to enjoy For the first time, key members of Team Chevy will present a behind-the-scenes look at elements of Daytona’s history and the technology used in current Daytona races.



“Live from Daytona” will showcase the rare GM Firebird I concept, highlight the history behind the Harley J. Earl trophy, compare the Camaro ZL1 1LE street and NASCAR Cup Series cars and feature the 2021 Daytona 500 Corvette pace car.



“Live from Daytona” is presented by Chevy MyWay, a virtual showroom-like studio, providing customers a new and innovative way to interact with Chevrolet products. The free 20-minute broadcast is open to all, and begins Saturday, Feb. 13, at 11 a.m. ET on Chevrolet.com/myway.



“Coming off of a successful 2020 on track in all three NASCAR national series, our drivers and teams are fired up and looking to put Chevrolet back in Victory Lane, starting at Daytona,” said Tony Johnson, director of Chevrolet Car and Crossover Marketing. “In addition to exciting green-flag racing, we’re really looking forward to showing off the Daytona 500 Corvette Stingray pace car and so much more for race fans Saturday during the ‘Live from Daytona’ broadcast presented by Chevy MyWay.”



All three Chevrolet pace vehicles have a racy red, white and blue theme inspired by the 2021 Daytona 500 logo. The Corvette-exclusive Rapid Blue color is featured on each vehicle and will make its debut as an available option on the 2022 Camaro. A tiled pattern using the Chevrolet bowtie, red accents, bold white lettering and pace car lighting complete the look for Corvette, Camaro and Silverado.



This marks the sixth time a Corvette has paced the Daytona 500. Overall, Chevrolet has paced The Great American Race 14 times.



The 455-horsepower LT1-powered 2021 Camaro SS 1LE is equipped to deliver high-performance thrills. The optional 1LE performance package with magnetic ride control offers 1.02g cornering capability.



Silverado is built to do the job right – every time. The Silverado RST is powered by an optional 6.2L EcoTec3 V-8 engine, which offers 420 horsepower.



In 2021, Chevrolet is campaigning the Camaro ZL1 1LE in the NASCAR Cup Series, Camaro in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and Silverado in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.



Chevrolet has won The Great American Race 24 times – more than any other manufacturer.



Team Chevy PR