Fans nationwide get live broadcast of 63rd Daytona 500 on Feb. 14

SiriusXM will offer race fans comprehensive coverage of the 63rd running of the Daytona 500 on February 14, including the live race broadcast and in-car audio from some of the sport’s top drivers, as well as the news and events of NASCAR’s Speedweeks leading up to race day.

On Daytona 500 race day, SiriusXM will broadcast live starting at 7:00 am ET. When the green flag drops (approximately 2:30 pm ET) subscribers will hear every lap of the race live, followed by post-race coverage that will include interviews with the 2021 Daytona 500 Champion and other drivers. The programming airs on the exclusive 24/7 SiriusXM NASCAR Radio channel (ch. 90).

SiriusXM will also air 10 live driver-to-crew radio feeds on separate SiriusXM channels throughout the Daytona 500. On Sunday listeners will be able to hear the driver-to-crew communications of Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch, Kurt Busch, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Larson, Joey Logano and Martin Truex, Jr. For more info, and for channel assignments for individual driver feeds go to the SiriusXM blog.

Additionally, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide live coverage of the Busch Clash at DAYTONA tomorrow, Feb. 9 (6:00 pm ET), the Bluegreen Vacations Duel at DAYTONA on Thursday, Feb. 11 (6:00 pm ET), the NextEra Energy Resources 250 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, Feb. 12 (7:00 pm ET), and the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 Xfinity Series race on Saturday, Feb. 13 (4:30 pm ET).

Throughout Speedweeks, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio offers a full lineup of original talk programming daily that delivers the most in-depth audio coverage of the sport, up-to-the-moment news and analysis, and interviews with NASCAR’s newsmakers. Leading up to Daytona 500 race day, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will air interviews with every NASCAR Cup Series driver. Those interviews can be heard anytime on the SiriusXM app here: siriusxm.com/daytonainterviews

On Wednesday, Feb. 10, NASCAR President Steve Phelps is scheduled to be a guest on The Morning Drive with Mike Bagley and Pete Pistone.

On Monday, Feb. 15, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio is scheduled to have interviews with the 2021 Daytona 500 champion driver, crew chief and owner.

Over the course of the season, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio airs every NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race live. Between races, the channel offers NASCAR talk 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with a roster of expert hosts that includes current and former drivers, owners, crew members and insiders.

SiriusXM NASCAR Radio hosts include Daytona 500-winning former crew chiefs Larry McReynolds, Steve Letarte and Jeff Hammond, former NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Champion Mike Skinner, JTG Daugherty Racing co-owner Brad Daugherty, plus active and former drivers Corey LaJoie and Brendan Gaughan. Listeners will also hear from insiders like Mike Bagley, Claire B. Lang, Dave Moody, Pete Pistone, Danny “Chocolate” Myers, Pat Patterson, Angie Skinner, Brad Gillie, Danielle Trotta, Alan Cavanna, Jeff Gluck, Dustin Long, Bob Pockrass, Nate Ryan, Shannon Spake, Lee Spencer, Doug Rice, Brett McMillan, Jerry Bonkowski, John Roberts, Kaitlyn Vincie, Jack Arute, Chris Knight, Kelly Crandall and Mojo Nixon.

2018 NASCAR Cup Series Champion and driver of the No. 22 Team Penske Ford Joey Logano will host his exclusive SiriusXM show, Behind the Wheel with Joey Logano select weekdays (8:00-9:00 am ET) throughout the season on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Subscribers with the SiriusXM All Access package can listen to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on SiriusXM radios, on the SiriusXM app or however they stream at home.

SXM PR