Kaulig Racing Partners with Hyperice to Bring Recovery Technology to NASCAR

Hyperice , the industry leader in recovery technology and pioneer of percussion, vibration, dynamic air compression and thermal technology, today announced a partnership with Kaulig Racing as the team’s Official Recovery Technology Partner. The announcement follows an unprecedented run of professional sports league, teams and elite athlete alignments in 2020, and demonstrates Hyperice’s commitment to optimizing performance through its suite of technologies while engaging the NASCAR fan base at its premier event.

The partnership kicks off at the 63rd annual Daytona 500 on Sunday, February 14, where Kaz Grala will pilot the No. 16 Hyperice Camaro ZL1 1LE for Kaulig Racing’s second-ever NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) race.

“In a race that often comes down to hundredths of a second, each team looks for tools that provide competitive advantages to outperform the pack,” said Jim Huether, CEO of Hyperice. “In the same way that the car build is expertly engineered from the ground up to the highest of standards and with top-notch technologies, the Kaulig Racing team now has access to Hyperice devices and technologies to optimize their movement, recovery and performance.”

Kaulig Racing has been equipped with the entire Hyperice product suite to aid in their training and preparation leading up to the race. The pit crew will also have track-side access to Hyperice technologies during the race via custom Kaulig Racing HyperTanks, helping them to move better.

“At Kaulig Racing, we are dedicated to enhancing team performance and succeeding week in and week out,” said Kaulig Racing President, Chris Rice. “Many of Hyperice’s products are designed to accelerate warmup and recovery, which fits with Kaulig Racing’s appetite for success. I can relate personally and professionally to the versatility of Hyperice’s products and am thrilled to have them partner with us. While people don’t always associate NASCAR with athleticism, the amount of stress our drivers and crew put their bodies under is incredible, making the warmup and cool-down process an integral part of their routine.”

As a part of the partnership, Hyperice and Kaulig Racing will co-produce exclusive, behind the scenes footage about the training and preparation that takes place for the driver and his team to compete at the most prestigious NASCAR event. The content will be released on Hyperice and Kaulig Racing’s social channels leading up to the Daytona 500, as well as post race.

“I’ve been using Hyperice products for a couple years now to complement my training program,” said Kaz Grala, driver of the No. 16 Hyperice Camaro ZL1 1LE for Kaulig Racing. “Not only have they helped me increase my mobility, but I rely on them each week to get my body ready for the track after intense training between races. I couldn’t think of a better fit to join me in my first Daytona 500 than Hyperice. Now it’s time to get to work and move better together.”

The No. 16 Hyperice Camaro ZL1 1LE piloted by Kaz Grala will make its debut at Daytona International Speedway with Kaulig Racing for the team’s Daytona 500 efforts. Qualifying for the 2021 Daytona 500 on February 10 with coverage beginning at 7PM ET on FS1.

Kaulig Racing PR