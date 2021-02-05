Lenovo and Richard Childress Racing Announce Strategic Technology Partnership

Today Richard Childress Racing and Lenovo announced a strategic technology partnership. Lenovo will collaborate with the iconic NASCAR team to provide innovative technology products designed to transform motorsports. The global technology company will kick off the relationship with primary branding on the No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE driven by Tyler Reddick at this year's Daytona 500.

"We view Lenovo as a vital technology partner that will contribute first-hand to Richard Childress Racing's on-track and off-track successes through close collaboration and the direct use of innovative technology products," said Torrey Galida, President of Richard Childress Racing. "RCR welcomes an Intelligent Transformation through Lenovo and we look forward to having Lenovo on board the No. 8 Chevrolet with driver Tyler Reddick at this year's Daytona 500."

Reddick, 25, enters his second year of fulltime competition in the NASCAR Cup Series for Richard Childress Racing this season. He is a two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series champion. Although Lenovo has been involved in multiple forms of motorsport over the years, this will mark their first foray into NASCAR team sponsorship.

Lenovo's Intelligent Devices Group (IDG) leads the PC market with a full portfolio of high-performance ThinkPadTM laptops, ThinkCentreTM desktops and ThinkStationTM desktop PCs and sleek ThinkVisionTM monitors. Lenovo's technology extends beyond the PC into gaming devices, mobile devices, versatile accessories and ThinkSystemTM servers. This will enable the RCR team to work smarter and have a direct impact on areas of competition.

"This partnership will allow the RCR team to see first-hand Lenovo's commitment to innovation and solution optimizations that will transform the racing experience for their team, engineers and spectators," said Thomas Hurlbut, Global General Manager, Lenovo OEM Solutions.

The Daytona 500 airs live on FOX at 2:30 p.m. ET Sunday, Feb. 14.

For more information, please visit rcrracing.com and Lenovo.com.

RCR PR