Workrise Expands Partnership with Richard Childress Racing and Driver Austin Dillon in 2021

Richard Childress Racing announced today that Workrise (formerly RigUp) will continue its support of the No. 3 program and driver Austin Dillon for a second season, as a primary partner for select NASCAR Cup Series races in 2021.

"Workrise is purpose-built for the people who get hard work done." said Xuan Yong, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Workrise. "Just like our workers and partners in the skilled trades, Austin Dillon and the Richard Childress Racing team are no strangers to hard work. We're thrilled to partner with Austin Dillon and team in 2021."

Workrise is the leading workforce management solution for the skilled trades. The company operates across the solar, wind, construction, defense and oil & gas industries, providing staffing, training, and professional services through people and technology.

"Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, and the NASCAR brand are a perfect fit for the Workrise brand and our business goals," said Mike Witte, Chief Operating Office and Co-Founder of Workrise. "We're looking forward to inviting clients to a few of the races this year."

Workrise will serve as a primary partner on the No. 3 Chevrolet for select races in 2021, beginning with the NASCAR Cup Series' inaugural race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas in May.

"We're looking forward to working closely with Workrise to help create best-in-class engagements for their customers, contractors and employees," said Torrey Galida, president of RCR. "We can certainly appreciate and relate to the Workrise mission of empowering the people who get hard work done."

For more information on RCR, visit rcrracing.com

For more information on Workrise, visit workrise.com or contact

