No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports team adds two primary sponsors

Two existing Hendrick Motorsports partners have joined the organization’s No. 5 NASCAR Cup Series team with driver Kyle Larson beginning in 2021.



This season, machine tool maker Cincinnati Inc. and heavy-duty truck manufacturer Freightliner will expand their NASCAR programs to become primary sponsors of the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE for two races each and be featured as full-time associate sponsors of the team.



“We’re pleased to have Cincinnati and Freightliner grow their respective partnerships with us,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports. “The best way we can show our appreciation is with high performance on and off the racetrack. NASCAR has tremendous momentum going into 2021, and Kyle and the No. 5 crew will certainly be one of the most exciting teams to watch this year. We look forward to seeing Cincinnati and Freightliner at the front of the field with them.”



Cincinnati joined Hendrick Motorsports in 2019 following a landmark 10-year agreement. With the addition of primary sponsorship of the No. 5 team, the leading machine tool manufacturer has grown its racing program for the 2021 season. Cincinnati is Hendrick Motorsports’ Official Metal Fabrication and Additive Equipment Provider.



“We are very happy to announce the expansion of our NASCAR program in 2021,” said Tim Warning, president and CEO of Cincinnati Inc. “Our entire team takes great pride in knowing that Cincinnati machines contribute to the success of Hendrick Motorsports on the racetrack, including last year’s Cup Series championship. It was also extremely powerful to see the Cincinnati car in victory lane at Auto Club Speedway in 2020, which ignited incredible enthusiasm inside our company and with our customers. We’re looking forward to building a strong relationship with Kyle and sharing in the excitement of winning more races with the No. 5 team.”



With a three-year contract renewal through 2023, Freightliner will become a Hendrick Motorsports primary sponsor for the first time. Since 2004, the team has trusted Freightliner’s efficient and reliable trucks to transport race cars and equipment to NASCAR events across the country, logging more than 4 million miles on the road. It is the leading brand of heavy-duty trucks in North America.



“We take great pride in growing our relationship with Hendrick Motorsports and expanding our support of Kyle Larson and his team,” said Pete Hobbs, Freightliner’s vice president of on-highway market development. “Freightliner is dedicated to delivering efficiency and performance to our customers, and it’s how we set the pace for the rest of our industry. We look forward to cheering on the No. 5 this season.”



Larson, 28, has won more than 250 events across a variety of sanctioning bodies and vehicle styles. The Elk Grove, California, native began driving at age 7 and has raced stock cars, winged and non-winged sprint cars, karts, trucks, and sports cars. Larson made his NASCAR Cup Series debut in 2013 and was named its 2014 rookie of the year in his first full-time season.



“I’m excited Cincinnati and Freightliner have increased their partnership with Hendrick Motorsports and are now part of the No. 5 team,” said Larson, who signed with Hendrick Motorsports in October and will be paired with crew chief Cliff Daniels. “Cliff has built a team that I know can battle for wins on a weekly basis. With the support of great partners like Cincinnati and Freightliner, I can’t wait to get back to the track and go to work. It’s great to have them along for the ride.”



Dates for the Cincinnati and Freightliner events have not been determined. NationsGuard will be primary sponsor of the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports team in the Feb. 14 season-opening DAYTONA 500 (2:30 p.m. ET on FOX), along with Feb. 21 at the DAYTONA Road Course and Feb. 28 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Hendrick Motorsports PR