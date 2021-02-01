Josh Bilicki, Rick Ware Racing announce Daytona 500 Partners

Josh Bilicki and Rick Ware Racing announced their Daytona 500 partners today. Bilicki’s #52 Ford Mustang will carry an array of Wisconsin based partners. Bilicki will be the only driver from Wisconsin competing at this year’s Daytona 500.



Wisconsin Lighting Lab will serve as the Bilicki’s primary sponsor. With over 45 years of manufacturing experience, Wisconsin Lighting Lab, Inc. (WiLL) and its expert team work hard to deliver the industry’s best mix of light pole and high-output LED lighting solutions. Through its growing catalog of brands and solutions, WiLL aims to make high-output easy by offering a complete product catalog, superior customer service, and engineering support. Proudly based in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, WiLL is committed to the made-in-the-USA mentality through a robust supply chain of Wisconsin-based vendors and fellow manufacturers, which help serve complex applications in the sports, commercial, industrial, municipal, architectural, and high-end residential markets.



Palermo’s Pizza will serve as a secondary sponsor of Bilicki’s. Recognized as Wisconsin’s Hometown Pizza, Palermo Villa, Inc. is one of the most recognized frozen pizza manufacturers in the United States, known for its innovation and the quality of its branded and private label products. The family-owned company was founded in 1964 and is located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Palermo’s growing portfolio of branded pizzas includes

Palermo’s® Pizza, Screamin’ Sicilian™, Urban Pie Pizza Co.™ and Connie’s® Pizza.



Custom Fiberglass Molding will also serve as a secondary sponsor on Bilicki’s #52 entry. Custom Fiberglass Molding began manufacturing fiberglass components in 1979 with only six employees. Located in Weyauwega, WI, they now average 60 employees that have the luxury of working in a 55,000 sq. ft. climate controlled manufacturing area. Manufacturing processes include hand lamination, RTM, vacuum infusion, chopper gunner, industrial painting, assembly and the use of their 4 CNC routers.



Additional partners for the Daytona 500 will be Ditec Marine Products, Insurance King, and Junction Fuels. Insurance King and Junction Fuels will serve as primary sponsors for Bilicki at many races throughout the season.



The 2021 Daytona 500 will take place on Sunday, February 14th and will be aired live on FOX.

Josh Bilicki Racing PR