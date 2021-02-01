RP Funding parners with Richard Petty Motorsports

Richard Petty Motorsports (RPM) announced today a partnership with RP Funding, Florida's No Closing Cost refinance lender. RP Funding will serve as the primary partner on the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE driven by Erik Jones in the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) Busch Clash At DAYTONA. The Busch Clash at DAYTONA will open the 2021 NASCAR season under the lights on Tuesday, February 9, featuring an elite field of NASCAR Cup Series drivers on the iconic DAYTONA Road Course.

RP Funding has entered into a single-race partnership as the primary partner in the non-points exhibition race to help kick-start the brand's involvement within NASCAR.

Through the partnership with Richard Petty Motorsports, Robert Palmer, president of RP Funding, aims to highlight that the Orlando-based company offers customers the best deal on a Florida mortgage with No Closing Cost Mortgages. As one of the fastest growing companies in Florida, RP Funding has paid over $40 million in Closing Costs for customers on their refinance. NASCAR fans can get a great deal on a refinance and will not pay Closing Costs with RP Funding.

“RP Funding is proud to partner with Richard Petty Motorsports and driver Erik Jones,” Palmer said. “Having the opportunity to display RP Funding in the Busch Clash will be highly beneficial to broaden our community awareness as Florida's No Closing Cost refinance lender. We hope that NASCAR fans will call RP Funding for their mortgage needs in Florida.”

In contrast to the tightly packed competition on the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway’s famed 2.5- mile high-banked-tri-oval, the reimagined Busch Clash at DAYTONA will utilize the track’s 14-turn, 3.61-mile road course for the 35 lap, 126.35 mile race. In the 43rd annual Busch Clash at DAYTONA, fading blue and white colors will adorn the No. 43 RP Funding Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE.

“I am looking forward to the Clash at DAYTONA, and getting started for the first race of the year with a new team,” Jones said. “Obviously, getting to race on the road course will breakdown what our race cars are doing and, also help us to look ahead for the points race as well. I am excited to get to Florida with those guys and get to business. We are looking forward to having our new partner, RP Funding, on-board for that race as well. It will be pretty cool. I am excited to get to know those guys and have them on the car and hopefully go out and get a strong first run for them.”

The 24-year-old Byron, Michigan, native will be part of the field that meets exclusive criteria: 2020 Busch Pole Award winners, past Busch Clash winners who competed full-time in 2020, DAYTONA 500 winners who competed full-time in 2020, former DAYTONA 500 Busch Pole winners who competed full-time in

2020, and last year’s NASCAR Cup Series Playoff drivers, NASCAR Cup Series race winners, and NASCAR Cup Series stage winners. Jones is one of 24 drivers that are eligible for the Busch Clash at DAYTONA.

Last year, in the longest Busch Clash at DAYTONA in the 42-year history of the race, Jones prevailed after three overtime attempts. By the time he crossed the finish line, there were only six remaining entries in the

18-car field. With the nose of his car held together with tape, Jones led the final lap to collect his first victory in the season-opening NASCAR Cup Series exhibition race. For Jones, it was his second victory at the Daytona International Speedway (2018).

The Busch Clash at DAYTONA will be broadcast live on FS1 on Tuesday, February 9 at 7:00 p.m. (EST). It will also broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

RP Funding, Inc. NMLS #70168 * OFFER TO PAY CLOSING COSTS: Offer to pay Closing Costs on REFINANCE only available in Florida on conventional loans. Additional terms and conditions apply, visit RPFunding.com for details.

RPM PR