Busch Beer is Creating a NASCAR Dream Job that YOU can Interview for Live During the Daytona 500

As fans know, the pit crew are true heroes of NASCAR and arguably have the toughest and most badass job in the sport, one that is essential for the driver’s victory. It’s a job most people never even dream of doing because of the limited roles and top-notch credentials needed – but thanks to Busch beer, one lucky fan will get the opportunity to learn from this elite group.

As the official beer sponsor of NASCAR, Busch beer is constantly finding unique and exciting ways to bring their fans closer to the sport they love. This year during the Daytona 500, the biggest day of racing in motor sports, Busch is extending its insider access to the #4 team by creating a once-in-a-lifetime chance for one fan to join as an actual member of Kevin Harvick’s real Stewart-Haas Racing Crew.

The official position is the Busch Crewmaster, a paid position within the Stewart-Haas Racing organization earning $50,000 for the 2021 season. The new team member will attend races throughout the season, training and traveling with the SHR team and will be responsible for various race team tasks.

21+ fans are able to enter for chance to win by “applying for the position” in a way that has never been done before. Tune into the Daytona 500 on February 14th for the first ever live job interview via a NASCAR race. The questions will be asked live via the race broadcast and on Busch’s Twitter page and fans will need to flex their knowledge in order to get through to the next round and possibly get hired for the position.

"We love creating these unique NASCAR opportunities for fans to get involved with both the sport and our brand,” said Daniel Blake, VP of Value Brands at Anheuser-Busch. “No one has ever conducted an interview during the Daytona 500 or given a fan a shot at joining a driver’s Racing Crew for the season, and we’re hoping to find an amazing candidate to join our NASCAR family with this once-in-a-lifetime job.”

Fans will need to think fast during the Daytona 500 because their answers could lead them to the next round of the interview process, and one step closer to the title of Busch Crewmaster!

“I’m beyond grateful to work with such a skilled team at SHR, and it’s amazing to join Busch beer on this first-of-its-kind experience to offer one lucky fan the opportunity to get on-site training for their dream job while learning from the best of the best,” said Kevin Harvick.

The new role is inspired by The Crew a new Netflix show starring Kevin James as the crew chief of a fictitious NASCAR team, but Busch is giving you the chance to be a REAL Crewmaster with Kevin Harvick and his Stewart Haas Racing team. ‘The Crew’ is debuting on February 15th on Netflix the day after the Daytona 500.

Through the partnership, Busch and Netflix look to highlight the importance of the people behind the wall in driving success on the track. To learn more about the Busch Beer Crewmaster position follow @Buschbeer #TheCrew or visit Busch.com/jointhecrew to see the full “Busch Crewmaster” job and tune-in to the Daytona 500 on Sunday, February 14th.

BUSCH® CREWMASTER INTERVIEW

No Purchase Necessary. Open to US residents 21+. Begins at 2:30 EST on 2/14/21 and ends at the conclusion of the NASCAR Cup Series race (Daytona 500) scheduled to occur on 2/14/21. See Official Rules at https://www.busch.com/jointhecrew for prize & details. Msg & data rates may apply. Void where prohibited

