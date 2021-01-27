Garrett Smithley Returns To Rick Ware Racing For Partial 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Season

Rick Ware Racing welcomes back Garrett Smithley for a partial schedule in the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series.

“I’m incredibly excited to be back with RWR. We really had a great year last year, and honestly raced a lot more than I was planning to, which is always a good sign,” said Smithley. “Rick has given me some amazing opportunities throughout the year, and I’m excited to capitalize on this one in 2021.”

Smithley, a Pennsylvania native made his name known in the racing industry by working his way up the ladder from the U.S. Legends Car Series to the NASCAR Cup Series. Smithley’s talents were recognized by Daytona 500 Champion Derrike Cope, which led Smithley to make his stock car debut in the ARCA Racing Series.



Following the ARCA Series, Smithley raced in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, which led to a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series ride with JD Motorsports from 2016-2019. Smithley had a career best finish of 5th at Daytona International Speedway. Smithley signed with Rick Ware Racing for 26 races during the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season.



“We are really excited to have Garrett back in our cars after a memorable 2020 season,” commented team owner Rick Ware. “We plan on building on the chemistry Garrett and the team gained after some great runs last year.”

Smithley’s schedule of races will be announced at a later date.

