Youtheory Partners With LaJoie, Spire Motorsports for Daytona 500

Spire Motorsports announced today Youtheory® will be the primary sponsor aboard the No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro with driver Corey LaJoie in the 63rd running of the Daytona 500.



The southern-California based manufacturer and lifestyle brand will promote its acclaimed

Ashwagandha dietary supplement which, when used over time, combats stress and provides numerous benefits for the body and brain. Ashwagandha (commonly called Indian Ginseng) is one of the most highly prized botanicals in the ancient Ayurvedic system of India. It is often described as an “adaptogen” because it helps the body successfully adapt to stressful conditions.



The Ashwagandha livery will be displayed across the hood, upper-rear quarter panels, deck lid, roof and TV panel of LaJoie’s No. 7 entry. Youtheory Ashwagandha has been clinically proven to reduce stress and anxiety naturally, while also providing mental clarity and focus.



"Corey LaJoie shares the same values as Youtheory and we’re proud to support him once again as he competes at the highest level of the sport," said Darren Rude, CEO of Youtheory. "As innovators in the health and wellness industry, Youtheory is excited to unveil the new Youtheory Ashwagandha No. 7 Chevrolet which will help educate NASCAR fans everywhere on this breakthrough product which is designed to ease stress, anxiety and provide clarity and mental focus.”



LaJoie finished eighth in last year’s Great American Race and earned a career-best sixth-place finish at The World Center of Racing in the 2019 Coke Zero Sugar 400. The Concord, N.C., native has logged nine total starts at Daytona International Speedway (DIS) on NASCAR’s senior circuit, including eight on the traditional 2.5-mile superspeedway and one on the daunting 3.61-mile road course.



“Youtheory played a key role in helping me continue my driving career as far back as 2016,” explained LaJoie. “It’s a privilege having them back on board for the best Cup opportunity I’ve ever had. I’m eternally grateful to Darren and Patty Rude for their continued support of my career. We’re going to give the Youtheory Ashwagandha No. 7 Camaro a heck of a run in the Daytona 500.”



The Concord, N.C., team co-owned by longtime NASCAR industry executives Jeff Dickerson and Thaddeus “T.J.” Puchyr announced in November that it inked the 29-year-old driver to a multi-year agreement to pilot the No. 7 machine. LaJoie will be flanked by teammate and 2010 Daytona 500 winner Jamie McMurray in the No. 77 Advent Health Chevy in the 2021 edition of the Great American Race.



The team earned its first win in NASCAR’s premier series in an upset of practically unprecedented proportions, when Justin Haley took the checkered flag at DIS on July 7, 2019.



“We’re thrilled that Youtheory has come aboard the No. 7 for the Daytona 500,” said Spire Motorsports co-owner T.J. Puchyr. “Corey has a long-standing relationship with Darren and Patty Rude and we’re grateful they’ve chosen to continue that relationship when he signed with Spire Motorsports. The car looks incredible and Corey does a great job on Superspeedways. We can’t wait to get to Daytona and see the Youtheory Ashwagandha Chevy in the Great American Race.”



The 63rd running of the Daytona 500 will be televised live on FOX, Sunday, February 14 beginning at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. The first of 36 races on the 2021 NCS schedule will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Spire Motorsports PR