Rellevate and Richard Petty announce the Richard Petty icon gift and reward card

Rellevate, Inc., a fintech company dedicated to empowering consumers through leading-edge financial and payment services, announced today a multi-year licensing and distribution agreement with Richard Petty. The partnership will allow fans to buy gift and reward cards depicting Richard Petty, "The King,” an American icon. Petty is the winningest driver in the history of the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR).

“We look forward to bringing the Richard Petty Icon Gift and Reward Cards to fans by providing a mechanism for corporations to reward employee performance and build consumer promotions,” Jim Hannigan, vice president of licensing for Richard Petty Motorsports, said. “We will contribute a portion from each purchase to Victory Junction.”

“Every day, Victory Junction provides camp experiences for children with serious illnesses and chronic medical conditions,” Chad A. Coltrane, president & CEO of Victory Junction, said. “We appreciate the support that the partnership between Rellevate and Richard Petty will provide for our Victory Junction kids and families.”

“Rellevate is excited for the partnership with Petty, and in presenting the Richard Petty Icon Gift and Reward Cards to fans across the country. More importantly, we will be supporting Victory Junction,” Stewart A. Stockdale, co-founder, chairman and CEO of Rellevate, said. “The Rellevate management team has extensive experience in groundbreaking gift and reward card programs, including successful licensed products which have built the world’s largest Visa® gift card program. Petty's extensive and loyal fan base combined with Rellevate's expertise will be the catalyst for a winning performance.”

The Richard Petty Icon Gift Card will launch in January, in time for the DAYTONA 500 at the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February. Cards will be sold directly to consumers and to corporations for employees and consumer promotions. Soon to follow, the Richard Petty Icon Reward Card will be offered through Rellevate's network of employers as well as corporations closely aligned with motorsports.

Rellevate Visa® Gift Card is issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc

PRM PR