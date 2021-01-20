AdventHealth Partners with Jamie McMurray for 2021 Daytona 500

AdventHealth, one of the nation’s largest faith-based health systems, is set to compete again in the Great American Race. Former Daytona 500 Champion Jamie McMurray will pilot the No. 77 Chevrolet Camaro entry from Spire Motorsports as AdventHealth, a current team partner with Chip Ganassi Racing, sponsors a car in the NASCAR Cup Series season opener for the second consecutive season.



McMurray, a current NASCAR analyst on FOX, last competed in the Daytona 500 in 2019 following his retirement in 2018 from full-time NASCAR Cup Series racing. McMurray’s start in the 63rd Annual Daytona 500 will be his 18th career start in the race and comes exactly 11 years since he won the prestigious race, earning him the title of Daytona 500 Champion.



With 50 hospitals in almost a dozen states, iconic racetracks like Daytona International Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kansas Speedway, Atlanta Motor Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway are each located in close proximity to an AdventHealth market.



In addition to the sponsorship on the car, AdventHealth has been a Founding Partner of Daytona International Speedway since 2014. As the Official Healthcare Partner of Daytona International Speedway, AdventHealth cares for more than 1,000 patients each year on-site. In the event of an emergency, there are 11 AdventHealth ambulances, two care centers and nine first aid stations standing ready to care for drivers and fans alike. The AdventHealth injector– or gate entrance – at the Daytona Beach, Fla., track is a 20,000-plus-square-foot oasis. The health system’s injector features messages of health, well-being and wholeness, as well as interactive games that naturally tie the sport of racing to health and wellness, testing race fans’ hand-eye coordination – a vital skill on the racetrack.





NOTES OF INTEREST:

• Back Together: McMurray and AdventHealth are no strangers. In addition to partnering together for the 2019 Clash at Daytona, McMurray had a relationship with AdventHealth while racing full-time with Chip Ganassi Racing. An avid runner and fitness advocate, McMurray joined AdventHealth during Speedweeks in 2018 to celebrate the grand opening of the Fit Park at ONE DAYTONA.

• Stars Aligning: The last time the Daytona 500 ran Feb. 14 was in 2010, and that race was won by Jamie McMurray. In another turn of serendipity, as McMurray goes for his second Daytona 500 win, he will have the same spotter from his 2010 win guiding him around the track.

• The Heartbeat of Racing: As the season opener for NASCAR and one of the most prestigious events in motorsports, the Daytona 500 is not lacking for heart-pounding moments as drivers race bumper-to-bumper around Daytona International Speedway towards the checkered flag. This year, McMurray is putting his nerves on display throughout the race by wearing a heart-rate monitor that will be shown during the race, giving fans a glimpse into how the body reacts to the stresses of racing. Additionally, the information shown throughout the Valentine's Day race will help grow awareness for cardiac health during American Heart Month.

• Feeling Whole, On and Off Track: AdventHealth continues to support the Human Innovation and Development Lab (HIDL) at CGR. The HIDL features tools, technology and unique training to improve the performance of drivers and help them prepare for upcoming races both mentally and physically. In preparation for the Daytona 500, McMurray is working with Driver Performance Manager Josh Wise to utilize the resources available in the HIDL.



QUOTEBOARD:

• David Banks, AdventHealth Chief Strategy and Organizational Transformation Officer: "We have enjoyed a wonderful relationship over the years with Jamie, who is so well-respected as a person and a driver, and it is exciting to see him return to racing. The Daytona 500 is one of the premier events in all of sports and having the AdventHealth car on the track for this iconic race with Jamie behind the wheel is truly special."

• Jamie McMurray, Driver No. 77 AdventHealth Chevrolet Camaro: "It doesn't get any better than the Daytona 500, and I am so excited to have the opportunity, thanks to AdventHealth, to run this race one more time. I have enjoyed my time out of the car as an analyst covering NASCAR, but nothing can replace the feeling of actually racing. And it's great to be partnering with a company like AdventHealth for this race. We share a lot of the same goals about health and fitness, and I'm looking forward to using this opportunity to talk to race fans about the importance of staying healthy and feeling whole."

