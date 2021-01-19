Josh Bilicki to Compete Full-Time in NASCAR Cup Series for Rick Ware Racing

Wisconsin’s Josh Bilicki is set to compete full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2021, which includes his debut in the historic DAYTONA 500.



Bilicki, age 25, will drive the No. 52 entry for Rick Ware Racing, in what will be his first full season in the NASCAR Cup Series. Since his NASCAR debut in 2016, Bilicki has a combined 112 starts across NASCAR’s top three series.



“I could not be more excited and blessed for the opportunity to take the next step in my career and compete full time in the NASCAR Cup Series with Rick Ware Racing in 2021,” says Bilicki. “I made my NASCAR Cup Series debut with Rick Ware Racing in 2017, and I have seen firsthand how hard Rick and Lisa have worked to grow this team to what it is today. To be able to call Rick Ware Racing my home in 2021 is a dream come true, and I am excited to continue to further my career and help grow this organization.”



“I’m excited to have Josh Bilicki on board as a primary driver for the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season,” says team owner, Rick Ware. “Josh drove for us part time over the course of the last few years and has always done a great job representing RWR, in and out of the car. I am looking forward to seeing him grow as a driver and bring home some solid finishes this year.”



Bilicki will have a full array of partners onboard his No. 52 entry in 2021. Insurance King, who writes low-cost and SR-22 auto insurance in multiple different states, returns for their third consecutive season with Josh. Junction Fuels, a wholesale fuel provider servicing the Texas, Louisiana, New Mexico, and the Gulf Coast, will return for their second season. Additional partners will be announced soon, including a DAYTONA 500 primary sponsor.



Bilicki’s full time campaign in the NASCAR Cup Series will mark him as the only driver from Wisconsin to compete in the top level of the sport in 2021.



To learn more about Josh, please visit www.joshbilickiracing.com.



To learn more about Rick Ware Racing, please visit www.wareracing.com, or follow along on social media; Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

