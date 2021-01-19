Mane ‘n Tail to Partner with StarCom Racing for the 2021 Daytona 500

Mane ‘n Tail and StarCom Racing are saddled up to partner again for the 2021 season for multiple Cup Series races. Mane ‘n Tail will kick off this year’s race season with its debut on the world stage at the Daytona 500, where Quin Houff will whip the “#00” around the superspeedway. Mane ‘n Tail looks forward to continuing its relationship with StarCom Racing and kicking off the 2021 season at NASCAR’s most prestigious race. You can watch Quin Houff and the Mane ‘n Tail #00 bolt around the track Sunday, February 14th, at 2:30PM ET on FOX or listen on MRN Radio.



“I’m so excited to be going into my second Daytona 500 with a great partner by my side,” said #00 Driver, Quin Houff. “I enjoyed having Mane ‘n Tail on our #00 Camaro last season. I am ecstatic to have them back with us for the 2021 season and the Daytona 500! Daytona is all about horsepower and we will have some extra on our side with them on our car!”



“Horsepower” has always been at the heart of Mane ’n Tail which has become a legendary hair care brand, first in the equine world, then transforming into a household brand for people for their own personal hair care needs. Always creating new hair care solutions, this season’s car will showcase their new vegan, sulfate-free Repair ’n Replenish Shampoo and Conditioner which is gaining momentum in the hair care industry like a ‘fast car’! 25 NASCAR seasons ago, Mane ‘n Tail decided to have some more “Horsepower” fun and entered into NASCAR hitting the track with Bobby Allison Motorsports and Daytona 500 Champion Driver, Derrike Cope. Mane ‘n Tail returned to Darlington for the Southern 500 Throwback race, throwing back to their original ‘95 colors. Mane ‘n Tail has been proud partners of the StarCom Racing team since 2017.



“All of us here at Mane ‘n Tail are gearing up for our 2021 sponsorship with StarCom Racing and Derrike Cope’s whole team, including driver, Quin Houff once again! We will be sponsoring several NASCAR races as a StarCom partner, starting with the Daytona 500, which brings back great memories of our very first Daytona 500 in 1995 with driver Derrike Cope! As the excitement builds for the upcoming season with the Daytona 500, we anticipate another fun-filled experience with a lot of Mane ‘n Tail ‘horse-power’ behind the StarCom team,” states Devon B. Katzev, President of Straight Arrow Products, Inc.



For more information on Mane n’ Tail, please visit manentail.com or manentailequine.com. To gear up with Quin Houff merchandise, visit. www.starcomracing.com and be sure to follow the team on social media @starcomracing.



StarCom Racing PR