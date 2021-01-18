Biohaven Signs Cody Ware as Driver for Nurtec® ODT Chevrolet for the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Season

Biohaven Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:BHVN) announced today that Cody Ware will pilot the Nurtec® ODT (rimegepant) #51 Chevrolet Camaro for Rick Ware Racing during the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season. The first race of the season with Cody behind the wheel is the DAYTONA 500, at Daytona International Speedway on February 14.



Cody Ware commented, “I am pumped to head to Daytona International Speedway with Biohaven as our primary sponsor. As a person with migraine, it’s even more meaningful for me to drive the Nurtec ODT #51 car to raise awareness of this debilitating disease, especially at the biggest race of the year. We have a lot of exciting things planned for 2021, and I look forward to competing in the NASCAR Cup Series again.”



A veteran of 51 starts across the top three NASCAR series, Cody has highlights of a 7th place finish at the Charlotte Roval in the Xfinity series and a 19th place finish at Talladega in the NASCAR Cup series. Cody’s career accolades also include the 2020 Asian Le Mans series championship along with 2014 Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America Rookie of the Year.



Vlad Coric, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Biohaven stated, “We are very excited that Cody will be driving the Nurtec ODT car at the NASCAR races and to be working with him to raise awareness about migraine and Nurtec ODT. As a person with migraine and someone who has to deal with so many migraine triggers on the racetrack, Cody will help elevate the conversation about the importance of an effective acute treatment for migraine.”



Nearly 40 million people in the U.S. suffer from migraine and the World Health Organization classifies migraine as one of the 10 most disabling medical illnesses. Migraine is characterized by debilitating attacks lasting four to 72 hours with multiple symptoms, including pulsating headaches of moderate to severe pain intensity that can be associated with nausea or vomiting, and/or sensitivity to sound (phonophobia) and sensitivity to light (photophobia).



Nurtec ODT was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the acute treatment of migraine in February 2020 and is the first and only CGRP receptor antagonist available in an orally disintegrating tablet (ODT). A single dose of Nurtec ODT has been shown to get people with migraine back to normal functioning within 60 minutes and have lasting effects for up to 48 hours.



Rick Ware, former driver and current team owner, said, “We are super excited to start the season off at Daytona International Speedway, where we have had some great runs in the past. This will be the first race as part of the Nurtec ODT partnership, and we are hoping to have a successful day on the track, and bring home a great finish for the team and our sponsor.”



For additional information on Nurtec ODT, visit www.nurtec.com. Follow Rick Ware Racing, by visiting www.wareracing.com, and be sure to follow along on social media (Facebook, Twitter and/or Inst agram).

RWR PR