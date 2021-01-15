Pitbull Joins Trackhouse Racing Ownership

Trackhouse Racing is going worldwide.

GRAMMY® Award-winning global superstar Pitbull has become a co-owner of Trackhouse Racing. Ready to change the game, he and founder/co-owner Justin Marks plan to amplify the sport’s influence around the world. Taking the first step, Trackhouse Racing makes its much-anticipated debut in the No. 99 Chevrolet Camaro at the Daytona 500 on Feb. 14 with Daniel Suarez behind the wheel. The Monterrey, Mexico native notably stands out as “the only foreign-born national series champion in NASCAR history.”

“I’ve been a fan of the NASCAR story since the movie ‘Days of Thunder,’” said Armando Christian Perez (Pitbull). “As soon as I met Justin, Ty Norris (team president) and Daniel, we were on the same page. They welcomed me aboard, and now we’re going to show the world NASCAR is not only a sport but it’s a culture. This is an amazing way to celebrate my 40th birthday, so Get Ready! Dale! (Dah-lay)”

Perez has already asserted himself as an engine for evolution. Not only will he serve as an active partner on the Trackhouse executive team, Perez serves as a brand and philanthropic ambassador. Together, Marks and Perez will foster the launch of a racing-themed STEM curriculum within the SLAM! (Sports Leadership Arts and Management) inner-city charter schools -- which Pitbull helped establish seven years ago.

“From day one of creating Trackhouse Racing, I wanted our team to be a platform for purpose, to transcend the sport and positively impact all races on and off the track,” said Marks.

“I am proud that in just a few months we are here announcing a partnership with one of the most influential and recognized artists in the world. Within the first 10 minutes of our first meeting, it was clear Armando and I share a vision and passion for impacting the lives of the underrepresented. We are creating and compelling a movement of positivity and possibility, using the platform and excitement of sports and music. Through NASCAR and our partnership with Pitbull, we are going to have the attention of a global demographic that is ready to be inspired into action for themselves, their families and their future.”

In addition to his role with Trackhouse and numerous other ventures, Pitbull will be attending the Daytona 500 on Feb. 14.

NASCAR PR