Reser’s Fine Foods Joins No. 19 Sponsor Lineup

Joe Gibbs Racing announced today that Reser’s Fine Foods will be the primary sponsor of Martin Truex Jr.’s Toyota Camry for four races and an associate partner on the No. 19 for the balance of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season. Truex’s Camry will carry the Reser’s colors for races at Dover International Speedway (May 16), Pocono Raceway (June 27), New Hampshire Motor Speedway (July 18) and Watkins Glen International (August 8).

“I’m looking forward to having Reser’s join our team this year,” said Truex. “They have been an important partner at Joe Gibbs Racing for a long time and I’m excited to be able to continue that relationship. As I am learning, Reser’s is all about great food and good times. Our goal this year is to give them plenty to cheer about on race days.”

2021 marks the ninth season of the Reser’s-Joe Gibbs Racing relationship that began in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2013. The family-owned company is the leading provider of fresh refrigerated deli salads, side dishes, and prepared foods for the supermarket, club store, and food service industry. Since 1950, Reser’s has been a proud sponsor of good times at racetracks, picnics, BBQs, music festivals, and affordable family meals.

“Reser’s is proud to continue our relationship with Joe Gibbs Racing,” said Mark Reser, Reser’s Fine Foods CEO. “Martin Truex Jr. and his team will be great ambassadors for our foods that NASCAR fans enjoy on race day or any day.”

Reser’s joins Bass Pro Shops and Auto-Owners Insurance as primary partners on the No. 19 Camry for the 2021 season.

JGR PR