CURO Financial Technologies Continues Partnership with Front Row Motorsports. Speedy Cash to Sponsor Alfredo in Daytona 500

For the third consecutive season, CURO Financial Technologies will partner with Front Row Motorsports. Their brands, Speedy Cash and Revolve Finance Online Banking will be highlighted on all three teams and drivers. Speedy Cash will be the primary sponsor of Sunoco Rookie-of-the-Year candidate, Anthony Alfredo during his first Daytona 500 on February 14 airing on FOX.



Speedy Cash or Revolve Finance Online Banking will also be the primary partner of Alfredo and the No. 38 team at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in March, the Talladega Superspeedway in April, the Daytona International Speedway in August and at the Kansas Speedway in October. Speedy Cash will be the primary partner during the All-Star race and the NASCAR Cup Series weekend in October at the Texas Motor Speedway. Speedy Cash is an official partner of Texas Motor Speedway and of their Victory Lane. Speedy Cash and Revolve Finance Online Banking will be a season-long associate partner of the No. 38 team.



In addition to their support of Alfredo, Speedy Cash will be the primary partner of Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team at the SpeedyCash.com 400 truck race at the Texas Motor Speedway in June. Speedy Cash will be a season-long associate partner of Gilliland and Michael McDowell and the No. 34 team. “Our company and our customers enjoy our partnership in the sport and with Front Row Motorsports,” said Don Gayhardt, CEO, CURO Financial Technologies. “This partnership helps us connect with our customers across the country. Speedy Cash will continue to be front and center as the brand our customers know and love, but this year we’re excited to introduce them to a new online banking brand, Revolve Finance. We are excited to see the progression of Anthony Alfredo and wish the best to Michael McDowell and Todd Gilliland this upcoming season.”



Headquartered in Wichita, Kansas, CURO Financial Technologies offers a variety of convenient, easily accessible financial services, including installment loans, lines of credit, title loans and check cashing. The lender is also the exclusive provider of Revolve Finance Online Banking. For over 20 years, Speedy Cash has provided the latest and most innovative lending methods to its customers with services available in branches, online, over the phone and via mobile app.



“It’s just awesome to see Speedy Cash and Revolve Finance Online Banking support me in my first Daytona 500 and throughout my rookie season,” said Alfredo. “I want to thank them for their support, and I can’t wait to work with them this year.”



“I want nothing more than to get our Speedy Cash Ford F-150 into Speedy Cash Victory Lane at the Texas Motor Speedway this summer,” commented Gilliland. “They are stepping up for Front Row Motorsports and that includes our Truck program, too. We’re going to race for the championship and it’s awesome to have Speedy Cash with us.”



For more information about Speedy Cash and Revolve Finance Online Banking, visit SpeedyCash.com and RevolveFinance.com.

