John Probst and Kurt Busch Quotes from Tuesday's Next Gen Test at Charlotte Motor Speedway

“We had a successful test at Charlotte Motor Speedway today and were able to validate some work we’ve done since our recent tests at Charlotte and Daytona. We wanted to return to Charlotte with Kurt (Busch) to collect direct comparisons of data and driver feedback. We’re happy with what we saw on the track today.” - John Probst, NASCAR Senior Vice President, Racing Innovation

“I was honored to get a call to come back and verify things from our last test. I haven’t been in our current car since then, so it’s good for me mentally to have that benchmark and be able to explain what the car is doing on the track. It’s great to see the progress from November to January and know that we’re headed in the right direction.” – Kurt Busch

NASCAR PR