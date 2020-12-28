Chase Briscoe Joins Ken Block in ‘Hoonicorn vs. The World’

Ford Performance driver Chase Briscoe slayed Chevrolet Camaros and Toyota Supras throughout the entire NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule in 2020, winning a series-best nine races behind the wheel of his HighPoint.com Ford Mustang. The success was more than enough for Stewart-Haas Racing to promote Briscoe to the elite NASCAR Cup Series, where in 2021 the 27-year-old from Mitchell, Indiana, will compete for rookie-of-the-year honors in the team’s No. 14 HighPoint.com Ford Mustang.

One of the many spoils of that success was an invitation to join professional rally driver Ken Block in his Hoonigan Industries’ YouTube show, Hoonicorn vs. The World.

The series, a This vs. That Special from Block’s ubiquitous array of tire-smoking, engine-roaring YouTube videos that includes his legendary, 10-year lineup of Gymkhana films, pits any and all horsepower-heavy machines against the all-conquering Hoonicorn, an all-wheel-drive 1965 Ford Mustang with a 6.7-litre, twin-turbo V8 that produces an ungodly 1,400 horsepower and 1,250 ft-lb of torque.

In the latest episode of Hoonicorn vs. The World, which dropped today on YouTube (www.youtube.com/TheHoonigans) , Briscoe wheels a 2020 Ford Mustang GT500 against Block and his Hoonicorn.

“The GT500 is just a phenomenal car, with all the torque and all the horsepower. It’s literally a racecar that you can drive on the street,” Briscoe said. “It actually stacked up way better to the Hoonicorn than I would’ve thought considering that I was up against an all-wheel-drive, 1,400-horsepower, purposely-built car.”

The matchup consisted of three, straight-line passes on an abandoned airstrip in southern California. And the whole premise of Hoonicorn vs. The World stemmed from when the Hoonicorn was added to the Forza Motorsports 7 video game in 2017. Players were putting the Hoonicorn up against all of the other cars in the game. Block noticed, and soon life imitated art with Hoonicorn vs. The World.

“Once the cars got past 60 mph, they were pretty even,” said Briscoe about drag racing against the Hoonicorn. “But taking off – the Hoonicorn having all-wheel drive was definitely an advantage.

“That car is just unbelievable. Anytime you have all-wheel drive, it’s obviously going to take off really well, but when you can put 1,400 horsepower to the ground, it’s insane. The exhaust comes out through the hood, it’s throwing flames – it was violent to be beside. The Hoonicorn is just so loud and powerful. It was even shaking my car. It’s just crazy what that car is capable of, and Ken can push it to its limit.”

Beyond racing against Briscoe, the Hoonicorn has another NASCAR connection. The V8 at the heart of the Hoonicorn is a modified 410 cubic-inch engine from Roush Yates, the same outfit that builds the engines for every single Ford Mustang in NASCAR.

“The whole experience was incredible,” Briscoe said. “Just seeing the Hoonicorn in the first place was worth the trip, and to also be one of the few guys to do one of the Hoonicorn vs. The World videos was awesome. Those videos always get tons of views. It was cool to be a part of it and, hopefully, we get to do more. I’d love to do one of their Gymkhana videos and do a little more than just drag racing.”

To see how Briscoe and the Ford Mustang GT500 fared against Block and the Hoonicorn, go to www.youtube.com/TheHoonigans.

TSC PR