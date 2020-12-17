Guaranteed Rate renews partnership with Roush Fenway, Ryan Newman

Guaranteed Rate, which joined Roush Fenway as a primary partner on Ryan Newman’s No. 6 Ford Mustang entry in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2020, has extended its partnership and will continue as a primary in multiple races in 2021.

“We are excited to have Guaranteed Rate back on our Ford this season,” said Newman, who boasts 18 wins in the NASCAR Cup Series. “They came on board last year and were really a strong presence for our team down the stretch. They are a great group to work with and I look forward to building on the program in 2021.”

Guaranteed Rate, one of the largest retail mortgage lenders in the United States, initially joined Roush Fenway midway through the 2020 campaign, as a primary on Newman’s Ford at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Following that event, in conjunction with Fenway Sports Management, the brand expanded its relationship and was featured as the lead partner in 11 of the season’s final 14 races.

“Our launch into NASCAR this past season was a huge success,” said Guaranteed Rate Chief Marketing Officer Steve Moffat. “Ryan Newman and the Roush Fenway Team are true professionals and outstanding partners. Ryan set some big goals for 2021, and we at Guaranteed Rate share that same competitive spirit and focus on winning.”

Roush Fenway is coming off a notable launch with Guaranteed Rate, having won a MarCom Gold Award for its efforts in integrated marketing. As part of the campaign, Guaranteed Rate rolled out an expansive sweepstakes program on social, allowing fans the opportunity to win multiple prizes from Newman.

“We are very happy to announce that Guaranteed Rate will return in 2021 and continue to serve as a primary partner with Ryan Newman and the No. 6 Ford,” said team president Steve Newmark. “Since joining the team in July of 2020, Guaranteed Rate launched a robust marketing campaign around the partnership that saw great fan response. The high level of engagement from our fanbase is a testament to their brand and the quality of their products and services. We look forward to continuing to expand the partnership in 2021 and beyond, and jointly offering creative programs to our fans.”

Newman enters his 20th full season in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2021, and third behind the wheel of the No. 6 Ford. The South Bend, Ind., native has 260+ career top-10 finishes, 115 in the top five, along with 18 wins, including the 2008 Daytona 500.

The No. 6 Guaranteed Rate Ford with Newman at the wheel will be seen in the Daytona Clash (2/9), Martinsville (4/10), Dover (5/16), Circuit of the Americas (5/23), Pocono (6/27), New Hampshire (7/18), Richmond (9/11) and Las Vegas (9/26).

RFR PR