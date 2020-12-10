NBC Sports announces 2021 NASCAR telecast schedule

Networks and times for NBC Sports’ portion of the 2021 NASCAR Cup and Xfinity series schedule were announced today, beginning with the long-awaited return to Nashville Superspeedway on June 19-20 on NBCSN, and culminating with the Championship at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 6-7. Nashville is the first of 39 total races (20 Cup, 19 Xfinity) NBC Sports will present in 2021, which once again includes the entire NASCAR Playoffs.

In addition to Nashville, schedule highlights include:

Fourth of July weekend celebration for the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series at Road America on NBC;

The Cup Series tackles the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course for the first time on August 15 on NBC;

The final Cup Series regular-season race at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday night in primetime on NBC (August 28);

Five consecutive Cup Series primetime races from Daytona (August 28) through Las Vegas (September 26);

Five of the final six races of the Cup Series Playoffs on NBC, including Talladega Superspeedway (October 3) and the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL (October 10);