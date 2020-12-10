NBC Sports announces 2021 NASCAR telecast schedule

Networks and times for NBC Sports’ portion of the 2021 NASCAR Cup and Xfinity series schedule were announced today, beginning with the long-awaited return to Nashville Superspeedway on June 19-20 on NBCSN, and culminating with the Championship at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 6-7. Nashville is the first of 39 total races (20 Cup, 19 Xfinity) NBC Sports will present in 2021, which once again includes the entire NASCAR Playoffs.
In addition to Nashville, schedule highlights include:
- Fourth of July weekend celebration for the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series at Road America on NBC;
- The Cup Series tackles the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course for the first time on August 15 on NBC;
- The final Cup Series regular-season race at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday night in primetime on NBC (August 28);
- Five consecutive Cup Series primetime races from Daytona (August 28) through Las Vegas (September 26);
- Five of the final six races of the Cup Series Playoffs on NBC, including Talladega Superspeedway (October 3) and the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL (October 10);
- The NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series Championships will be decided at Phoenix International Raceway on November 6-7.
Following are NBC Sports’ 2021 NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series schedules:
NBC SPORTS 2021 NASCAR CUP SERIES SCHEDULE
|Date
|Location
|Network
|Time (ET)
|Sun., June 20
|Nashville Superspeedway
|NBCSN
|3:30 p.m.
|Sat., June 26
|Pocono Raceway
|NBCSN
|3 p.m.
|Sun., June 27
|Pocono Raceway
|NBCSN
|3:30 p.m.
|Sun., July 4
|Road America
|NBC
|2:30 p.m.
|Sun., July 11
|Atlanta Motor Speedway
|NBCSN
|3:30 p.m.
|Sun., July 18
|New Hampshire Motor Speedway
|NBCSN
|3 p.m.
|Sun., Aug. 8
|Watkins Glen International
|NBCSN
|3 p.m.
|Sun., Aug. 15
|Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course
|NBC
|1 p.m.
|Sun., Aug. 22
|Michigan International Speedway
|NBCSN
|3 p.m.
|Sat., Aug. 28
|Daytona International Speedway
|NBC
|7 p.m.
|Sun., Sept. 5
|Darlington Raceway
|NBCSN
|6 p.m.
|Sat., Sept. 11
|Richmond Raceway
|NBCSN
|7:30 p.m.
|Sat., Sept. 18
|Bristol Motor Speedway
|NBCSN
|7:30 p.m.
|Sun., Sept. 26
|Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|NBCSN
|7 p.m.
|Sun., Oct. 3
|Talladega Superspeedway
|NBC
|2 p.m.
|Sun., Oct. 10
|Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL
|NBC
|2 p.m.
|Sun., Oct. 17
|Texas Motor Speedway
|NBC
|2 p.m.
|Sun., Oct. 24
|Kansas Speedway
|NBCSN
|3 p.m.
|Sun., Oct. 31
|Martinsville Speedway
|NBC
|2 p.m.
|Sun., Nov. 7
|Phoenix International Raceway
|NBC
|3 p.m.
NBC SPORTS 2021 NASCAR XFINITY SERIES SCHEDULE
|Date
|Location
|Network
|Time (ET)
|Sat., June 19
|Nashville Superspeedway
|NBCSN
|3:30 p.m.
|Sun., June 27
|Pocono Raceway
|NBCSN
|12 p.m.
|Sat., July 3
|Road America
|NBC
|2:30 p.m.
|Sat., July 10
|Atlanta Motor Speedway
|NBCSN
|3 p.m.
|Sat., July 17
|New Hampshire Motor Speedway
|NBCSN
|3 p.m.
|Sat., Aug. 7
|Watkins Glen International
|CNBC
|4 p.m.
|Sat., Aug. 14
|Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course
|NBCSN
|4 p.m.
|Sat., Aug. 21
|Michigan International Speedway
|NBCSN
|3 p.m.
|Fri., Aug. 27
|Daytona International Speedway
|NBCSN
|7:30 p.m.
|Sat., Sept. 4
|Darlington Raceway
|NBCSN
|3:30 p.m.
|Sat., Sept. 11
|Richmond Raceway
|NBCSN
|2:30 p.m.
|Fri., Sept. 17
|Bristol Motor Speedway
|NBCSN
|7:30 p.m.
|Sat., Sept. 25
|Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|NBCSN
|7:30 p.m.
|Sat., Oct. 2
|Talladega Superspeedway
|NBCSN
|4:30 p.m.
|Sat., Oct. 9
|Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL
|NBC
|3 p.m.
|Sat., Oct. 16
|Texas Motor Speedway
|NBC
|3 p.m.
|Sat., Oct. 23
|Kansas Speedway
|NBC
|3 p.m.
|Sat., Oct. 30
|Martinsville Speedway
|NBCSN
|6 p.m.
|Sat., Nov. 6
|Phoenix International Raceway
|NBCSN
|8:30 p.m.
*subject to change
