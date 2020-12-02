Biohaven’s Nurtec™ ODT Partners with the Rick Ware Racing Team in the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series

Biohaven Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:BHVN) announces today that Nurtec™ ODT (rimegepant) will be the primary partner for the No. 51 Rick Ware Racing entry during the entire 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season, starting at the season opener, the DAYTONA 500, at Daytona International Speedway in February 2021. Nurtec ODT was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the acute treatment of migraine in February 2020 and is the first and only CGRP receptor antagonist available in an orally disintegrating tablet (ODT) designed for rapid onset of action.



Rick Ware, former driver and current team owner, commented, "Rick Ware Racing welcomes Biohaven as our primary sponsor in the NASCAR Cup Series. I am ecstatic to have Nurtec ODT join the Rick Ware Racing family, and we just can’t wait for 2021 to get rolling. To have a sponsor help fund our team and at the same time, raise awareness about an acute treatment for migraine is a win for us and our fans. As the parent of a family member with migraine, I am particularly excited to help share the message about Nurtec ODT with the world so that many others can get relief. Racing is all about speed and we look forward to crossing the finish line with the Nurtec ODT No. 51 car.”



Nearly 40 million people in the U.S. suffer from migraine and the World Health Organization classifies migraine as one of the 10 most disabling medical illnesses. Migraine is characterized by debilitating attacks lasting four to 72 hours with multiple symptoms, including pulsating headaches of moderate to severe pain intensity that can be associated with nausea or vomiting, and/or sensitivity to sound (phonophobia) and sensitivity to light (photophobia).



Graham Goodrich, Biohaven Senior Vice President, Brand Marketing, stated, “Patients are at the center of everything that we race for at Biohaven and our partnership with Rick Ware Racing will help to continue to raise awareness about Nurtec ODT. Like many individuals, Rick’s racing family understands the impact of migraine and the need for fast migraine relief. Drivers who compete in races like the NASCAR Cup Series have to perform at the highest level under challenging mental and physical conditions. Like a race car driver, everyone wants to perform at their highest level but those who suffer from migraine know what it’s like to be forced to the sidelines. People with migraine need fast relief to get back on track and Biohaven is thrilled to partner with the Rick Ware Racing team on the Nurtec ODT No. 51 car for the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series.”



A single dose of Nurtec ODT has been shown to get people with migraine back to normal functioning within 60 minutes and have lasting effects for up to 48 hours.



Rick Ware Racing and Biohaven Participate in Military Salutes Program



As part of the NASCAR season, Rick Ware Racing and Biohaven will also participate in the Military Salutes Program and visit military bases across the country in a show of support and thanks to our troops. Through these visits, the two companies will interact with service members through mock pit stops, driver Q&As and photos. Active members of the military and veterans experience high levels of stress due to the challenges of their service, which can trigger migraine attacks. The Rick Ware Racing team and the Nurtec ODT No. 51 car will be visiting 50 military bases to honor the brave men and women who dedicate their lives to protect this great nation.



For additional information on Nurtec ODT, visit www.nurtec.com.

