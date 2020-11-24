Newman Featured in MotorTrend Season Documentary

Ryan Newman’s post-Daytona 500 crash has been well documented, and his story is once again featured in national headlines as he is featured in NASCAR 2020: Under Pressure, a multi-part documentary that tells the story of the 2020 NASCAR season.

Newman’s episode, Now or Never, debuted on Nov. 14, exclusively on the MotorTrend app. The episode picks up after a whirlwind summer when NASCAR returned to ‘The World Center of Racing’ for its final race in the regular season. As part of the episode, Newman returns to the site of his horrific crash in which he was mere feet away from his second Daytona 500 trophy, and picks up Newman’s life and outlook in the weeks and months following.

Produced for the MotorTrend Group by NASCAR Productions, NASCAR 2020: Under Pressure has something for everyone, from huge NASCAR fans who will appreciate the behind-the-scenes access, to documentary buffs who should find the mix of action and stress of navigating the unparalleled nature of this season highly entertaining.

As documented in the show, Newman went on to make a miraculous return, walking out of a Florida hospital just two days following the crash. When COVID-19 halted NASCAR – and much of the world’s schedule – the time off was a silver lining for Newman, as he was able to return to the track in May as part of the sport’s return, having missed just the three West Coast races immediately following the incident.

Plans for NASCAR 2020: Under Pressure to air on broadcast television will be announced at a later date. Additional episodes will continue to air until Dec. 12. With your free trial to the MotorTrend App you will also get access to over 3,600 hours of automotive entertainment, including shows from MotorTrend, Discovery Channel, live events and more. Start watching Under Pressure today.

RFR PR