Joe Gibbs Racing overhauled its NASCAR XFINITY and NASCAR Cup Series crew chief lineups ahead of the 2021 season, the team announced Tuesday.

Chris Gabehart will stay with Denny Hamlin while James Small will remain with Martin Truex Jr. in cup. Ben Beshore will lead the No. 18 Toyota with Kyle Busch while Adam Stevens will now lead the No. 20 Toyota with Christopher Bell.

CUP: CAR DRIVER CREW CHIEF 11 DENNY HAMLIN CHRIS GABEHART (NO CHANGE) 18 KYLE BUSCH BEN BESHORE 19 MARTIN TRUEX JR. JAMES SMALL (NO CHANGE) 20 CHRISTOPHER BELL ADAM STEVENS

Jason Ratcliff will return to Joe Gibbs Racing to lead the No. 20 Toyota with Harrison Burton in the NASCAR XFINITY Series. Dave Rogers will lead the No. 18 Toyota with driver Daniel Hemric while Jeff Meendering will continue leading the No. 19 team with driver Brandon Jones.

Joe Gibbs Racing will field a fourth NASCAR XFINITY Series entry in 2021 with multiple drivers. Chris Gayle will lead this team from the pit box.

NXS CAR DRIVER CREW CHIEF 18 DANIEL HEMRIC DAVE ROGERS (NO CHANGE) 19 BRANDON JONES JEFF MEENDERING (NO CHANGE) 20 HARRISON BURTON JASON RATCLIFF 54 MULTIPLE DRIVERS CHRIS GAYLE

“We go through a process at the conclusion of every season that includes evaluating each of our teams,” said Joe Gibbs, Owner of Joe Gibbs Racing. “We believe our crew chief lineup for 2021 will best position each team and driver for success across both series. We take a lot of pride in our depth of talent across our entire organization. All of our crew chiefs are proven winners. We are also looking forward to bringing the No. 54 Toyota Supra back to the track in 2021 with an exciting team of drivers.”

The 2021 driver lineup for the fourth NASCAR XFINITY Series entry will be announced at a later date.