John Hunter Nemechek informed Front Row Motorsports that he will not return in 2021. The move is just one of several dominoes to fall surrounding NASCAR Silly Season on Monday.

Bob Jenkins, the owner of Front Row Motorsports, issued the following statement:

“We want to thank John Hunter for being a part of Front Row Motorsports and beginning his NASCAR Cup Series career with us. He certainly helped elevate our performance this past season and brought added value to our No. 38 team. We wish him the best in the next phase in his career and he will always be a friend of ours.”

The team says it will announce plans to fill the vacancy at a future date.

It is unknown where John Hunter Nemechek will go.

Statement from Nemechek:

“I’m so thankful for the chance that Bob Jenkins, Jerry Freeze and all our partners took on myself this past season. I would like to thank every employee for the opportunity and the hard work that they put into myself and the No. 38 team at Front Row Motorsports. I am grateful for my time, relationships, and all the knowledge I have gained. I appreciate the patience of our fans, with future plans to be announced at a later date.”

Nemechek made three starts for the team in 2019 before joining Front Row Motorsports full time in 2020. The son of veteran racer Joe Nemechek scored three top 10 finishes for the two-car Cup Series operation.