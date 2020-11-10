2020 NASCAR Awards Show to be Broadcast on NBCSN

During Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race, NBC Sports announced that the 2020 NASCAR Awards Show will be broadcast on Wednesday, Nov. 18th at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

The 90-minute broadcast special will celebrate and feature appearances from NASCAR’s 2020 champions in the NASCAR Cup Series – Chase Elliott, NASCAR Xfinity Series – Austin Cindric and NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series – Sheldon Creed. NBC Sports’ Kelli Stavast and Marty Snider will co-host the presentation.

The show will also feature an opening performance by award-winning musician Chris Stapleton with the television debut of his song, Arkansas, from his highly anticipated new album Starting Over, and a tribute to seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, Jimmie Johnson, who completed his final full-time season.

In addition, the show will reveal the Bill France Award of Excellence recipient, crown the 2020 Most Popular Drivers, highlight this year’s Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award finalists, honor the Sunoco Rookie of the Year in each series and recognize additional award winners.

The move to the broadcast special came after the cancelation of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series Awards due to the uncertainty surrounding the Coronavirus.

NASCAR PR