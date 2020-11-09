Ty Dillon turns in solid 21st place finish in Germain Racing's final race at Phoenix

A dozen years have passed since GEICO and Germain Racing entered into their longstanding, successful partnership. With GEICO electing to take a hiatus from team sponsorships, this weekend’s NASCAR season finale at Phoenix Raceway would also serve as Germain Racing’s final Cup Series event. Emotions were high as the team readied for a race that would conclude its participation in NASCAR’s highest series.

Ty Dillon and the GEICO team have consistently turned in strong results as the 2020 season winds down, leaving the group optimistic and focused as the season drew to a close. Aside from the on-track success, Dillon has experienced greater excitement away from racing, as his wife, Haley, gave birth to their son, Kapton Reed Dillon, just after Ty arrived home from the rain-delayed Texas race 10-days ago.

Prior to Sunday’s race, Dillon took the opportunity to thank his team and sponsor. “I can't thank everyone at Germain and GEICO enough. I appreciate you all and it's been a lot of fun,” the driver said over the team’s radio frequency during the parade laps.

Dillon and the No. 13 GEICO Camaro ZL1 1LE took the green flag from the 22 nd position and aimed to move forward as the Season Finale 500 got underway. He soon began battling a handling issue that would plague him much of the day.

Dillon fell as low as 29 th , but crew chief, Matt Borland, and the Germain Racing pit crew worked hard to provide necessary adjustments that would help Dillon make up ground. As the race wore on, the No. 13 GEICO Camaro got faster and Dillon began passing cars at will. He was able to recoup lost real estate and when the checkered flag waved after 312-laps of racing, Dillon was able to hustle to a 21 st place finish and close out Germain Racing’s NASCAR Cup Series journey in strong fashion.

"All I can say is thank you to everyone at Germain Racing for a wonderful four years. It has been an honor to start my Cup career with this team and I can't say thank you enough,” Dillon said after climbing from his GEICO Camaro for the final time. “To represent GEICO for four seasons was a privilege and I appreciate Bob Germain and GEICO for taking a chance on me as a rookie. I have so much love and appreciation for all those who have had a hand in this journey."