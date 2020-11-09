Buescher Closes Out 2020 Season With 20th-place Finish in Phoenix

Closing the books on an eventful 2020 season, Chris Buescher battled to finish 20th in the final race of the season. The 28-year-old wrapped up his first season in the NASCAR Cup Series with Roush Fenway, where he scored two top-five and eight top-ten finishes.

Buescher began the day from the 31st position but quickly worked his No. 17 Fastenal Ford forward before damage to his right side caused the right rear tire to deflate. He was able to nurse the tire to the lap 30 competition caution, where he was scored 28th. Buescher would maintain his track position throughout the remainder of the first stage, finishing 29th.

The Fastenal Racing team was able to make needed adjustments to the Ford’s handling at the break, and Buescher again began to work his way forward through the field. Various pit strategies played out in the stage, and an ill-timed caution at lap 160 caught Buescher one lap down in 25th. He was able to get his lap back by waving around under the caution and would go on to finish the second stage in 26th.

Buescher’s team made quick work on the ensuing pit stop, picking up two positions under yellow. He would restart for the final stage of the 2020 season from the 24th position and steadily worked his way forward to a 20th-place finish in the season finale.

