Yorktel and Caregility Wrap-Up Frontline Healthcare Worker Recognition Program by Honoring One of Their Own

In a partnership that launched on September 4, 2020 with Chip Ganassi Racing, and throughout the 2020 NASCAR Playoffs, Yorktel and Caregility have used their respective sponsorship of the No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE, driven by former Daytona 500 and NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) Champion Kurt Busch as a platform to honor the incredible contributions frontline healthcare workers have made throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each week throughout the series, an individual has been recognized by having their name placed on the passenger side of the car driven by Kurt Busch and having the opportunity to meet Kurt virtually in a pre-race video conference.

Individuals that have been recognized include:

Michelle Lemke, RN, Mary Washington Hospital – Richmond Raceway

Hannah Mack, RN, Cone Health – Bristol Motor Speedway

Amy Alexander, RN, Atrium Health – Charlotte Roval

Ann Dakunchak, RN, BSN, CNOR, Penn Medicine – Talladega Superspeedway

DeAnne Haggins, Breast Cancer Survivor – Kansas Speedway

Ken Schultz, RN, Methodist Hospital – Texas Motor Speedway

Bernard Robinson, Northwell Health – Martinsville Speedway

Lilly Wang – Phoenix Raceway

As the final race approaches on Sunday, November 8th in Phoenix, Yorktel and Caregility have chosen to honor the memory of Lilly Wang, the much loved and admired wife of the company’s founder, Dr. York Wang, and to raise awareness of, and support for all those who have been impacted by ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

“It has been a tremendous experience to have the chance to recognize all these individuals,” commented Ron Gaboury, CEO of Yorktel and Caregility. “Each person represents the broader community of essential workers and private citizens across the nation that have worked tirelessly in the battle against the COVID-19 virus and breast cancer.

“This week we chose to bring the program to a close by honoring Lilly, and the brave fight she ultimately lost against ALS. We hope others will join us by reaching out to their local ALS Chapter to learn how they can help in the fight against this terrible disease,” concluded Gaboury.

“It is our hope that one day, ALS be a disease of the past. But until that day comes, The ALS Association will relentlessly pursue its mission to help people living with ALS and to leave no stone unturned in search for the cure of this progressive neurodegenerative disease,” commented Kristen Cocoman, President and CEO, The ALS Association Greater New York Chapter. “We could not continue this fight without the support of organizations like Yorktel, who have contributed their time and funds to our mission. We are very appreciative of their support and look forward to a continued partnership in the search for a cure.””

