Johnson unveils chrome Ally Chevrolet for final race

The seven-time Cup Series champion will pilot a unique chrome No. 48 Ally Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE for Sunday's race.

On Tuesday, Jimmie Johnson unveiled the sleek ride he will drive for his final race as a full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver at Phoenix Raceway.

"I think the car is going to pop and look really good," Johnson said of his one-of-a-kind scheme.

The chrome background reflects the metallic hues from his seven NASCAR Cup Series trophies and allows the purple Ally colors to pop. The No. 48's traditional yellow also stands out against the chrome.

Johnson's final race will start at 3 p.m. on NBC this Sunday. To see the No. 48 Ally Chevrolet from all angles, take a look below.

Hendrick Motorsports PR