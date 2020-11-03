McDowell Returns Home to Phoenix for Season Finale with Love's Travel Stops

McDowell on Phoenix:

“The time of year is once again upon us; it's the final race of the season. Even with all of the craziness that 2020 has brought to our racing industry with the COVID-19 Pandemic and the lengthy pause on racing that it caused, it still feels like the Daytona 500 was only a few short weeks ago.

"And although it's a bittersweet feeling to know that this is the final race of the year, I'm still really excited because we're heading back to my hometown of Phoenix. Maybe I'm a little bit biased, but I've always felt like Phoenix would be a great venue to host our season finale at and I can't wait to see what the racing will produce on Sunday.

"This weekend we'll have Love's Travel Stops back on board our No. 34 Ford Mustang and they'll be joined by our friends at Luber-finer. We've had Luber-finer on the car with Love's [Travel Stops] for a handful of races over the last couple of years and I really appreciate their support.

"I think it's fitting that we have Love's back on our race car this weekend to close out the season as they've played such an instrumental role in Front Row Motorsports' growth and increased competitiveness throughout the years. They stuck by us when we were first building our program and not always having the best of finishes, and they've stuck by us this year, regardless of the financial uncertainties that most businesses have been faced with; and I know that all of us at Front Row [Motorsports]are extremely thankful for that.

"Obviously this weekend is the championship round for the Final Four, but when we take the green flag on Sunday, we'll still have a battle of our own as we're fighting to grab a spot in the Top-25 in Owner Points. The points race is tight between a few of us and I know that it's going to be a dog fight on Sunday."