On-Track Incident Ends Buescher’s Day Early at Martinsville

After driving up to the 17th position early in Sunday’s 500-lap event at Martinsville Speedway, Chris Buescher’s No. 17 Fifth Third Bank Ford was collected in a multi-car accident during the race’s second stage - ending his day prematurely. At lap 145, Buescher was caught up in a chain reaction that caused heavy damage to the No. 17 Ford. The team took to pit road to see what could be done to the busted radiator. Unfortunately, the damage proved too severe for the team to return to the track, with Buescher ultimately finishing the race 38th.

Buescher rolled off the grid in 28th, and quickly got shuffled to the back of the field with reports of left rear tire issues. When the competition caution flag waved at lap 60, the driver was right back up to where he started. The team visited pit road with the caution with reports of a tight No. 17 Ford. Buescher restarted 23rd after a quick stop for wedge adjustment, air pressure change, fuel and four tires. A few laps later, another caution flag waved and the team stayed out for track position to gain two more spots on the next restart. Another caution came at lap 103, just 27 laps before the stage break. The team pitted for tires, fuel and another air pressure adjustment and restarted 20th. True to short-track racing, another caution flag waved at Lap 114. The team stayed on track and restarted 17th, but got shuffled back at the green flag. Buescher took the green-white checkered flag for stage one in 25th.

The Prosper, Texas native traveled to pit road during the stage break for four tires, fuel and an air pressure adjustment. After restarting 24th, the team got to work looking to move through the field, before getting caught up in the accident.

The No. 17 team returns to track for the final race of the season next Sunday, November 8 at Phoenix Raceway at 3 p.m. EST on NBC, MRN and SIRIUSXM Channel 90.

