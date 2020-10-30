Martinsville Up Next for Motorcraft/Quick Lane Team

Fresh off an eighth-place finish at Texas Motor Speedway on Wednesday night, Matt DiBenedetto and the Motorcraft/Quick Lane team are headed to Martinsville Speedway, home track of the Wood Brothers, for Sunday’s Xfinity 500.



DiBenedetto said he’s looking forward to Sunday’s 500-lapper on the tight half-mile, paper-clip-shaped track. It will be the next-to-last Cup race of the 2020 season and one DiBenedetto is anxiously anticipating.



“Martinsville is one of my favorite tracks of the entire year,” he said. “Our Motorcraft Mustangs are exceptionally strong there based on the race earlier this season.”



In that June 10 race, he collected bonus points in the first stage and finished seventh, the best Martinsville result of his Cup career and the best for the Wood Brothers there since April, 2005, with Ricky Rudd driving.



“Honestly we could have been significantly better, so I can’t wait to go back there and contend for it,” DiBenedetto said. “The tires wore out a lot, which made the racing fun, and that’s an important race being a home race for the Woods.



“So I am extra pumped for Martinsville!”



The Wood Brothers will be making their 119th start at Martinsville, dating back to 1953 when team founder Glenn Wood drove a Lincoln in the race and collected $25 for his efforts.



There will be no practice or qualifying prior to the start of Sunday’s Xfinity 500, which is set to get the green flag just after 2 p.m. with TV coverage on NBC.

