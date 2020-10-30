Spire Motorsports Partners with Deck Leadership for Martinsville, Phoenix

Spire Motorsports will feature DECK Leadership aboard the No. 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE for the final two NASCAR Cup Series races of the season, beginning with Sunday’s Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway.



Garrett Smithley will pilot the No. 77 entry at Martinsville while a driver for the season finale at Phoenix Raceway will be announced at a later date.



DECK Leadership was co-founded by longtime NASCAR pit crew members pit crew coaches Mike Metcalf and Shaun Peet with a focus on corporate leadership, diversity and efficiency training.



The potent pit-road duo apply the hard-won principles learned over a decade of building and coaching NASCAR pit crews to motivate teams and organizations alike, by discovering authentic opportunities for diversity, efficiency, culture, and kindness.



Metcalf is a Charlotte native and former football student-athlete who graduated with honors from Appalachian State University. He first entered the world of professional motorsports in 2006 and quickly climbed the ranks. Outside of motorsports, Metcalf serves on the board of RunningWorks and the Daddy Saturday Foundation, while also serving as a brand ambassador for lululemon and Clean Juice.



Peet was born and raised on Vancouver Island, Canada. He came to the United States on a hockey scholarship where he played four years in the Ivy League at Dartmouth College and graduated with high honors and a double major in Psychology and Sociology. As a former professional hockey player, Peet made the jump to motorsports after a chance meeting with a fan afforded him the opportunity to join Bill Davis Racing. Two years later he was the jackman for Red Bull Racing’s NASCAR Cup Series team that won the 2008 World Pit Crew Championship. In 2013, he was recruited by Chip Ganassi Racing where he was part of the first pit crew to be bestowed with the Comcast Community Champions Award for their dedication to help those in need.



“This is a huge opportunity for DECK Leadership to partner with Spire Motorsports,” explained Metcalf. “Our brand is in its infancy, so this could prove to be a big momentum swing for us. Honestly, I'm probably going to tear up when the 77 makes its first lap. Our goal is to see people elevated over process. We know this is a small step in inspiring others to do the same. This shows that dreams still come true and kindness wins.”



Metcalf and Peet are also co-authors of their first book “12 Second Culture,” a manuscript that outlines the timeless truths that translate into every work environment. Whether someone works in a corporate culture, owns a small business, coaches a team or manages people, diversity, efficiency, culture, and kindness have all proven to be guideposts to a competitive advantage.



Those same attributes are positioned to foster cooperative relationships on pit road and in the workplace. Meanwhile, DECK Leadership partners with businesses, groups and thought leaders to provide impactful cultural and diversity workshops around the country.



DECK Leadership has provided team-building workshops to a host of prominent organizations including Merck, Michelin Tire, the Dallas Cowboys, AmerisourceBergen, Colonial Life, Elavon and Novant Health.



“I’ve known both Mike Metcalf and Shaun Peet for a long time and we’ve raced together for well over a decade,” said Spire Motorsports co-owner T.J. Puchyr. “Their collective commitment to leadership, efficiency and organizational improvement can’t be overstated. If you’ve ever met either of them, you’ll never forget the experience. Mike and Shaun’s attitudes are contagious. Meeting those guys is an experience like no other. They exude positivity and an energy that lifts everyone around them. As NASCAR continues to introduce diversity initiatives across the sport, Spire Motorsports is honored to partner with DECK Leadership for the final two races of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season.”



The Xfinity 500 from Martinsville Speedway will be televised live on NBC Sunday, November 1 beginning at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The 35th of 36 points-paying races on the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series schedule will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Spire Motorsports PR