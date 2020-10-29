The road to Phoenix runs through NASCAR oldest track

It all started back in 1947 pre-dating the formation of NASCAR, a half-mile paperclip shaped track in Southwest Virginia. By 1949 the track was on the first Cup Series schedule.

Fast forward to 2020 and Martinsville is once again set to shape the championship with all three national series running at the short track over the weekend to set the final four for NASCAR Championship Weekend in Phoenix.

Yet with a very rain delayed Texas some of those plans at Martinsville could change to accommodate the conclusion of the Cup Series event.

“We’re waiting to see what transpires in Texas. We can adapt but I’m pretty sure the Xfinity 500 will go on regardless of what happens in Texas. We may have to adjust a little bit time wise but pretty flexible to help NASCAR out” Said Clay Campbell

Logano with his win at Kansas and in a rain delayed Texas with Kyle Busch winning that leaves three slots left to lock into the final four in the Cup Series headed to Martinsville.

Over in the Xfinity Series Briscoe being the only driver so far to lock in leaving three spots open that will be contended this weekend at Martinsville. Finally, the Truck Series only one driver, Brett Moffitt has lock himself into the playoffs.

Cup Series Cut Line:

Elliott -42

Bowman -42

Truex -53

Ku. Busch -98

Xfinity Series Cut Line:

Jones -4

Chastain -15

Gragson -24

Sieg -43

Gander Truck Series Cut Line:

Crafton -12

Enfinger – 42

Rhodes -45

Ankrum - -79

This weekend Martinsville will welcome back fans to the track for the first time in 2020, social distancing and health department rules limiting the seating to 1,000 fans for each event with all seating in the front stretch grandstands.

“We’ve done signage to direct people and their movement through the concourse and grandstands. It will be a little different keeping people separated and there will be rows indicating up and down, people sitting on the end of a row”

The weekend culminating with the NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 on Sunday, November 1 at 2:00 P.M. on NBC.