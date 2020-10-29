RCR Post Race Report - Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500

"That was a much longer race weekend at Texas Motor Speedway than anyone expected, but I'm glad we were able to leave with a 15th-place finish with our No. 8 Clark Pipeline Services Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE. It's weird starting a race and then having such a long break before you're able to finish it, but everyone managed the best they could. We had to fight a lot of changing track conditions today, and it was tough to nail down the right balance for our car. I started off on Sunday way too loose, but after our first adjustment today it was like we had a completely different car. From then on, I was too tight in traffic and needed more help with entry into the turns. My spotter, Derek Kneeland, and crew chief, Randall Burnett, helped a lot with relaying information on what I could try to help my entry and get around the track better, which helped us capitalize on a top-15 finish on a day that we really had to fight for it. We'll continue to push to get every spot we can during these last two races to finish the year on a high note."