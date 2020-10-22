Bubba Wallace Partners With Root Insurance

Root Insurance, a company driven to make insurance more fair, is announcing a partnership with Bubba Wallace, an athlete unapologetically driven to make positive change. The partnership kicks off today with the launch of the Unapologetic campaign, celebrating the progress Bubba is leading in NASCAR and the growth it is creating for the sport.

“Getting to know Bubba Wallace and what he stands for made this partnership one that we couldn’t pass up,” said Alex Timm, Root Co-Founder and CEO. “He is dedicated to standing up for what is right, even when it involves facing adversity. Root was created to make car insurance more fair—standing up against the established industry that priced more on demographics than driving behavior. We are proud to support Bubba Wallace.”

“Root Insurance is doing what is right and making insurance more fair, and I am proud to partner with a company making a difference,” said Wallace. “I stand firmly with the goal of eliminating bias from insurance, and I truly believe we can work together to help make the world a better place.”

This is Root’s first national athletic sponsorship, and the company’s first foray into sports marketing.

23XI Racing PR