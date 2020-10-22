Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin reveal team name: 23XI Racing

NBA legend Michael Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin announced today that their newly-formed NASCAR Cup Series team will be named 23XI Racing—pronounced twenty-three eleven—and that the single-car team will field the No. 23 car number for driver Bubba Wallace next season. The announcement made on the team’s new social media channels also revealed the 23XI Racing team logo.

With Wallace behind the wheel, 23XI Racing makes its first official NASCAR Cup Series start in the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 14, 2021.

TEAM STATEMENT

Denny Hamlin, co-owner: “Michael and I have a shared vision for this team, so it’s exciting to see it reflected in the team name and on the race car with the iconic number 23 that Michael made famous.”

23XI Racing PR