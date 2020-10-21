Kevin Harvick Four Time

Kevin Harvick drives the No. 4 car and his looking for his fourth consecutive victory in the fall NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth.

Harvick, driver of the No. 4 Hunt Brothers Pizza Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR), has a 41-point lead over the Championship 4 cutoff position with two races remaining in the Round of 8 of the Cup Series playoffs, but a victory at Texas automatically advances him to the winner-take-all season finale at Phoenix International Raceway.

In 2017, Harvick arrived at Texas with a three point advantage over the cutoff but, with 10 laps to go in the race, he got by Martin Truex Jr., for the victory and advanced to the Championship 4. The next year, he came into Texas with a 25-point lead over fifth place but led 177 laps and beat Ryan Blaney on a late restart to score the victory to advance once again.

Last year, he came to Texas 14 points outside the cutoff, but he led 119 laps en route to his third consecutive fall victory at Texas and, once again, advanced to the Championship 4.

Harvick comes to Texas this year with the largest margin ahead of the cutoff he’s had entering the race since 2017, but he knows first-hand that a victory is the easiest way to advance. Win and you are in.

He has three wins, two poles, 11 top-threes, 23 top-10s and has led a total of 654 laps in his 35 career NASCAR Cup Series starts at Texas. But his last 12 races, all with crew chief Rodney Childers and SHR’s No. 4 team, have been outstanding.

He has finished in the top-10 in all 12 of those races with seven top-threes and two poles.

Harvick will once again have the support of Hunt Brothers Pizza, which has partnered with Harvick in NASCAR for 11 years and last visited victory lane with him when he won the 2018 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Harvick has also won NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series races with Hunt Brothers Pizza as the primary sponsor at Texas and at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, both in 2011. The company also sponsored him in the non-points NASCAR All-Star Race in 2014 and 2015 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway. Harvick finished second in both races.

Hunt Brothers Pizza moved up to the Cup Series for three races in 2019 and five races in 2020.

Harvick would like nothing better than to get to victory lane, for Hunt Brothers Pizza – and to clinch a spot in the Championship 4.

