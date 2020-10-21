Kyle Busch Expect the Unexpected

Halloween is on the horizon and, for the first time ever, Kyle Busch will sport a special SKITTLES Halloween scheme in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, after bringing popular M&M’S schemes to the track for its October event during his 13-year relationship with Mars Wrigley and the M&M’S brand.

For this year’s Halloween season, Mars Wrigley has re-released Zombie SKITTLES in stores and online at major retailers nationwide. Zombie SKITTLES feature a spooky mix of flavors like Petrifying Citrus Punch and Mumified Melon. But there as catch, as there is also a hidden “zombie” flavor in each pack to attack unsuspecting taste buds.

As the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season hits the homestretch with Sunday’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500, Busch and his No. 18 Zombie SKITTLES Toyota team for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) know that there’s always a surprise around each corner at the tricky 1.5-mile Texas oval.

Busch heads there this weekend hoping to bring home his fourth career Texas win in the Cup Series. He’s certainly been trending in the right direction with nine top-10 finishes in his last 12 starts there. He has 29 career Texas starts with 13 top-five finishes.

Along with his three Cup Series wins at Texas, Busch been a frequent visitor to victory lane in most everything he’s raced there. He reeled off an incredible string of five consecutive NASCAR Xfinity Series wins at Texas from April 2008 to 2010 and added four more for a total of nine Xfinity Series wins there. Add his five NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series wins in 2009, 2010, 2014, 2019 and earlier this year and it’s no wonder Busch is feeling good about his chances of reaching victory lane yet again Sunday.

In addition to the Zombie SKITTLES scheme and product, SKITTLES created a socially distant Halloween costume, allowing fans to dress up as a pack of Zombie SKITTLES. The costume features a 6-foot-wide design and special “Zombie Mode” button that releases the smell of rotten zombie, sure to keep others at a distance. Fans can check out DareTheRainbow.com to learn how to get their hands on the costume.

So while Busch and his Zombie SKITTLES team look to add yet another signature cowboy hat and six-shooters as race winners in the Lone Star State to their trophy collection, Busch knows there could be a hidden surprise around each corner as he looks to bring home his fourth career Texas victory.

