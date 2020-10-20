ROMCO Equipment Teams Up with Front Row Motorsports at Texas

Family-owned since 1961, ROMCO's mission is to provide customers in construction, mining, road building, oil & gas and aggregate equipment with top quality products and services, backing the customer's purchase with outstanding product support. As an industry leader, ROMCO's reputation is one built upon Excellence, Stability, Innovation and Professionalism.

"We're excited to partner with John Hunter Nemechek as he finishes up his rookie year at the Cup level," said Robert Mullins-Owner of ROMCO Equipment. "We're proud of our Texas roots and couldn't think of a better race to team up with John Hunter and Front Row Motorsports. We're looking forward to seeing the ROMCO colors on the No. 38 at our home track."

"ROMCO Equipment has been a longtime sponsor of myself and my family's team and it's really special to have them join Front Row Motorsports as part of my Cup Series career," said Nemechek. "I'm proud to represent them on track and want to thank them for all of their hard work and support. We'll do everything we can to bring home the win this weekend."

The No. 38 ROMCO Equipment Ford Mustang will make its debut at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday, October 25 for the "Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500" at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and PRN.