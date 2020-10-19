NASCAR Reinstates Kyle Larson

NASCAR today announced the reinstatement of Kyle Larson. He will be cleared to return to all NASCAR racing activities on January 1, 2021. The following statement can be attributed to NASCAR:

“NASCAR continues to prioritize diversity and inclusion across our sport. Kyle Larson has fulfilled the requirements set by NASCAR, and has taken several voluntary measures, to better educate himself so that he can use his platform to help bridge the divide in our country. Larson’s indefinite suspension has been lifted. Under the terms of his reinstatement, he will be cleared to return to all NASCAR racing activities effective January 1, 2021.”

NASCAR PR