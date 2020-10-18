Michael McDowell Post-Race Report: Kansas

Halfway through the second stage, McDowell came over the radio to say that his No. 34 Love's Travel Stops | Prime Inc. Ford Mustang was "a little bouncy in the front" and "built free on the long run." Shortly after, green flag pit stops would begin but McDowell would stay on track longer than most of the field and advanced his position to as high as 2nd before Blickensderfer called him in to pit on Lap 143. Just as McDowell was getting ready to enter pit road, the caution flag would fly and McDowell would make an evasive right turn to avoid pitting and stay on track to hold on to 9th place. Under caution, the No. 34 Love's Travel Stops | Prime Inc. Ford Mustang came to pit road for 4 tires, fuel and a trackbar adjustment. McDowell would go on take the Stage 2 green- and white-checkered flag from the the 19th position. Under the Stage 2 caution, McDowell would pit for 4 tires, fuel and wedge adjustment, however an uncontrolled tire would send the No. 34 to the rear of the field to take the Stage 3 green flag.